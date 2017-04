Vocalists qualify for state contest

Ninety students from the Choral Department at Belton High School and Belton Freshman Center participated in 50 events at the Solo and Small Ensemble District Music Festival on March 19 at Grain Valley High School.

Seventeen events involving 24 students received a Superior “I” rating. Those students will perform at State Music Festival on April 28 at the University of Missouri.

Those receiving “I” ratings and going to state:

• Vocal Solo: Ashton Bennett, Tara Fielder, Victoria Garsow, Caylee Gaston, Bethanie Hasberger, Samantha Hennessey, Sarah McMillen, Daniel Miller, Sierra Rowlan, Will Truitt, Ally Vestal and Archer Wright.

• Men’s Quartet: Nick Dummermuth, Daniel Miller, Kameron Watts and Archer Wright.

• Mixed Double Quartet: Lukas Brinson, Tara Fielder, Thomas Fyffe, Caylee Gaston, Bethanie Hasberger, Brandon Hawkins, Samantha Hennessey, Daniel Miller.

• Mixed Double Quartet: Ashton Bennett, Nick Dummermuth, Liz Langford, Abbie Logan, Dawson McConnell, Tyler Molendorp, Lexie Vlahos and Kameron Watts.

• Women’s Sextet: Ashton Bennett, Calli Cotton, Tara Fielder, Caylee Gaston, Abbie Logan and Sarah McMillen.

• Women’s Sextet: Bethanie Hasberger, Samantha Hennessey, Liz Langford, Sierra Rowlan, Alex Vlahos and Lexie Vlahos.