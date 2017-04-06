Heading to where the water is crisp and clear

I went back to an old playground last week for a couple of days, staying at a little resort and café at Diamond City, Ark., on Bull Shoals Lake. When I moved to Arkansas just out of college more than 40 years ago, it was there, just north of Lead Hill.

When my two oldest daughters were only 12 and 13, I took them fishing out of that boat ramp, around a big island there. It was mid summer and the white bass were schooling around that island and the two of them caught fish one after another. Their little sister was only about 5 years old, and I would cast for her, then hand her the rod and let her reel in some 2-pound and larger white bass. Finally, with the ice cooler filled with fish, she said, “Daddy, can’t we find something else to do that is almost this much fun. I’m just about wore out.”

I drove over to the east a few miles last week to see another part of the lake I love, the place where the old White River ferry still crosses the lake. In 1976 I put my boat in at the ferry, and took someone fishing. We saw a huge storm forming to the west so we came back and tied the boat in a protected area on the bank, and took shelter in my pickup. I got the bright idea of going up the hill and down the other side of the peninsula to the Highway 125 boat dock, owned at the time by Jim Carr.

Jim himself was quite a story. The two of us went fishing at night on occasion, fishing large spinner baits by dropping them down over the ledges of steep bluffs where the water was deep. That day in 1976, he was in the boat dock as I stopped up at the top of the hill and watched a tornado rip down the hillside about 100 yards south of me, clobbering the boat dock full bore. It just seemed to explode before my eyes, and seconds later in the calm that followed, there were pieces of the dock everywhere, in the parking lot and on the water. But what I remember most is seeing boats by the dozens strewn across the open water to the northeast, some upright, some upside down. I don’t know how Jim came out of that little boxed in office alive, but he was unhurt.

Jim wasn’t so lucky later in life. He sold the dock and became a Marion County sheriff’s deputy, and one night he walked into a remote marijuana patch that had been booby trapped with a shotgun set up with a trip wire. Jim lost most of the use of his right arm, and was lucky to have survived the blast.

Keith Hyde is a friend of mine who has lived all his life near the little Bull Shoals community of Peel, a few miles south of the ferry. Keith is much like me, and talking with him is sort of a living history lesson about that beautiful wild area of Bull Shoals that I love more than any Ozark lake, because it remains so natural. It will not remain so forever.

The Corps land will someday be surrendered to the loggers and the developers who want to make money from the shores of that crystal clear haven that has remained much like all lakes should have been. In places like Diamond City, houses and cabins and mobile homes were set up in the boom that took place in the ’60s and ’70s after the lake was built. Today that generation is old and dying off, and the real estate signs offering a little home on a lot just a mile or so from the lake are everywhere.

A new resident has moved into Bull Shoals. Everywhere, you can find hordes of zebra mussels, about the size of a dime coating rocks and submerged willows. Keith tells me that when he crushes up a few and throws them into the water, bass and sunfish swarm on them.

“I think someday the bass will figure out how to smash them and they will grow fat from zebra mussels.” He says. “That has happened in the Great Lakes already.”

In a month, Keith and I plan to take my pontoon boat-camper out to the Long bottoms and fish beneath lights like we did back years ago. I was thinking it might be a good idea to fill a bucket with zebra mussels and mash them up about midnight and see if we can create a fish feast beneath the lights. But that will be another story to tell, sometime in the middle of May.

