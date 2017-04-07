Ray-Pec runners heat up at chilly Rusty Hodge meet

The Rusty Hodge Invitational was the second meet of the week for Raymore-Peculiar’s track team. It was also the Panthers’ second in less-than-ideal conditions.

Still, the Panthers turned in some strong performances, which earned them some admiration from their coaches after the early season meet March 31 at Blue Springs South.

“We’re impressed,” Ray-Pec assistant coach Jerod Foster said. “It’s cold weather, second meet of the week … we usually don’t do that to the varsity. But after a long week we had several people step up.”

Chris McKinzy stepped to the challenges presented by the 40-degree temperatures and chilly wind to run one of the fastest times in the 110-meter hurdles this season. McKinzy, a sophomore, won the race in 14.85 seconds, which Foster said puts McKinzy among the top five of the state in that event.

It also, Foster said, put him well ahead of the point where he ran his first sub-15 second race last season on his way to a fourth-place finish in the Class 5 state meet.

“He ran a time that’s hard to run when it’s this cold,” Foster said. “It took him until districts last year to run that.”

McKinzy wound up fifth in the 300 meters, but he still ran that race in a personal-best 41.24 seconds.

“He did exactly what we asked him to do both races,” Foster said. “We wanted him to work on his start, and he was the first one over the first hurdle in both races.”

Ray-Pec’s distance runners don’t mind the cold, and Foster said they were also turning in better-than-expected times for this early in the season, especially in the 3,200 relay. Ray-Pec’s girls 3,200 relay team of Laurana Mitchell, Miranda Dick, Makayla Gifford and Makenzie Stucker placed third with a time of 10 minutes 6.40 seconds. The Panther boys team of Tyler Musgrave, Jaren Jones, Marlon William and Zachary Hill ran a solid 8:22.87 for sixth place.

“They ran times that they weren’t running at this time last year,” Foster said. “They’re running probably a month ahead of schedule from what they ran last year. They started the meet off good for us.”

Dick placed fourth in the 1,600 and fifth in the 3,200 for Ray-Pec’s girls, who finished tied for eighth with Blue Springs South in the team standings with 47 points. Mitchell placed second in the 800 with a personal-best 2:28.46 and Stucker placed third in the 3,200 with a personal best 11:39.27. Janae Thurston placed second in the javelin with a throw of 113 feet 10 inches.

Musgrave also placed third in the boys 3,200 meters at 9:35.71. Ray-Pec’s boys scored 32 points and placed 11th in the 17-team meet.

Blue Springs swept the boys and girls team titles. The Wildcats dominated the boys meet, outscoring second-place Lee’s Summit North 146-98. Blue Springs’ girls scored 110 points, with Liberty second at 77.