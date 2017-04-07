Desire to move west helps bring Berck to Summit Christian Academy

Todd Berck has spent most of the past 15 years teaching and coaching football in suburban St. Louis. He grew up in central Missouri and has lived and worked all over the Show-Me State.

But until now, he’d never experienced living in the land of Chiefs, Royals and barbecue.

Berck wanted to relocate to the Kansas City area, and just by chance he found out Summit Christian Academy needed a new football coach. Those are the main reasons why he’s going to a small, private school on one side of the state after spending years at a large, public school on the other.

“We’re excited to be here,” Berck said Monday during a day of meetings with players, parents and staff at the school. “Never lived on this side of the state.”

This is Berck’s first head coaching job since 2014, when he left Francis Howell Central High School after 15 seasons to be an assistant coach at Missouri Baptist University in St. Louis. He left after one season when budget cuts slashed his salary and he realized the job would limit his ability to watch his son, Jackson, play during his senior season.

“I actually didn’t get out of coaching,” Berck said. “My son and I actually helped coach a sixth grade youth league football team together. I just focused on the team and watching him play this year.”

Jackson Berck, the youngest of Berck’s three children, is a three-sport star at Francis Howell Central. A quarterback on the football team, he’s also a state-champion wrestler and an All-Conference infielder on the baseball team. When Jackson signed to play baseball at MCC-Maple Woods in the Northland, Berck and his wife, Becky, decided it was time to head west.

“I knew we’d be wanting to come back and forth to watch him play, and I didn’t want to drive that many times a week to watch him play,” Berck said. “So this worked out very well.”

It worked out well that Berck just happened to know Dalton Vann, the coach he’s replacing at Summit Christian. Berck and Vann played football together at Southwest Baptist, and when the two ran into each other last winter at a wrestling tournament in Lee’s Summit, Berck discovered there might be an opening for him to pursue.

“We talked about what was going on in our lives and he said he was looking at doing something different, and immediately I said I might be interested in something like that,” Berck said. “I had retired from Francis Howell, so I was able to move into the private school system and it’s worked out well.”

Francis Howell Central, located in St. Charles, has an enrollment just over 1,900 and plays Class 6 football. This will be Berck’s first job at a private school, but he’s coached smaller programs before. In between stints as an assistant and head football coach in Mexico, Mo., Berck was the head coach at St. James, a small town off Interstate 44 in south-central Missouri. Big program or small program, Berck believes a lot of the game remains the same.

“I have small-town values,” said Berck, who grew up in Centralia, Mo. “I know a little bit about what it means to coach and play in a small town, but I also know what it’s like to have a team of 115 players and 13 coaches.

“There’s a lot of things you can do at any level if you want to do it and practice it enough. Any type style you want to play you can do it if you focus on the details and work hard and commit to doing that.”

Berck is keeping the coaching staff intact, but he’s going to be the defensive coordinator. Defense is going to be the Eagles’ emphasis, both as a matter of Berck’s philosophy and the team’s necessity. With talented players like quarterback Sam Huckabee, wide receiver Zach McConnell and running back Malek Looney graduated, Berck doesn’t see the Eagles having the same high-scoring offense that led them to an 11-2 record and the Class 2 state quarterfinals last season. The best 11 players on the team, he said, will all be playing defense.

“I knew coming in that with the athletes that we lost, if we don’t play good defense this year, we’re not going to be successful,” Berck said. “I’m not saying they didn’t play good defense in the past, it’s just knowing with the kids that we have if we don’t play good defense, then we will get exposed.”

Berck also knows he has plenty of talent returning too, enough to keep SCA pointed in the right direction. A winning culture is also in place, he said, which will make it easier to continue building on the program his predecessor started from scratch five years ago.

“Dalton and (his wife) Rhonda worked extremely hard to make this program successful and got it to a point in 2A football where it competed with all the big boys,” Berck said. “I’m very honored to have the opportunity to take it from where he brought it to and move it forward and try to make it even better.”