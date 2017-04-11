Harrisonville teenager charged with making threat against school

A teenager from Harrisonville was accused on Monday of making a threat against a high school in Cass County.

The Cass County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged 18-year-old Levi Schoonover with one count making a third-degree terroristic threat, a misdemeanor.

According to court documents, the teenager allegedly posted on his Facebook page Sunday night: “Feeling like I need to vent all my unsovable problems. Also feeling like I should shoot up a high school.. Decisions.”

In an interview with a Cass County deputy on Monday, Schoonover said the social media post was a “joke” and described the post as a poor decision. He also denied owning any firearms.

The post was reported to Cass County authorities by Jason Eggers, Harrisonville high school principal. The principal sent a screenshot of the Facebook post to a deputy, and told authorities he was concerned for the safety of Harrisonville students and felt that the statements in the post were sincere, according to a probable cause statement.

A spokeswoman from Harrisonville School District said Schoonover was a former student of Harrisonville High School.

Deputies arrested Schoonover at his grandfather’s home in Peculiar on Sunday night. Court records also said Schoonover had an active warrant out of Harrisonville municipal court for domestic assault.

The teenager was released from custody on his own recognizance.