Archie man sentenced to prison in sodomy case

A 31-year-old Archie man who pleaded guilty to three counts of second-degree statutory sodomy was recently sentenced to seven years in prison.

Online court records said Benjamin G. Mullet pleaded guilty to the felony charges in January. Mullet was sentenced on April 4 in Cass County Circuit Court with Judge Stacey Lett presiding.

A grand jury handed down an indictment in June 2015. According to the charges, Mullet had deviate sexual intercourse with a 15-year-old victim on or between Feb. 24, 2014 and May 15, 2015. The indictment stated Mullet was charged with second-degree statutory sodomy because the defendant was over 21 years old and the victim was younger than 17 at the time.

Second-degree statutory sodomy is class D felony punishable by up to seven years in prison, according to revised state statutes. When Mullet was formally charged in 2015, second-degree statutory sodomy was a class C felony, which held the same prison term.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office helped with the case, which was prosecuted by Jordan Leigh Logan, assistant prosecuting attorney.

Mullet faces a similar case in another county. According to online court records, Mullet was charged with 17 felony counts of second-degree statutory sodomy and 15 misdemeanor counts of second-degree child molestation in Ray County. Records showed the defendant pleaded not guilty to the multiple charges, which were filed in December 2015. The case remains pending.

Mullet remained in the Cass County jail as of Tuesday.