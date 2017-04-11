New coffee shop in Harrisonville helps support charity

Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery officially opened its doors on March 6 in downtown Harrisonville. It’s owned by two Harrisonville residents, Mike and Fran Cook. A full menu and more information about Brick House is available on its Facebook page.

A new family-owned coffee shop is now serving customers in downtown Harrisonville, but its owners say its work (and coffee) goes beyond local boundaries.

At home in Harrisonville, Mike and Fran Cook run Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery, serving coffee, breakfast, lunch and desserts. But when they’re not home, at least one of them is likely traveling internationally, volunteering for a mission or on a business trip. The husband and wife duo often go to East Asian countries in support of Orphan’s Hope, a Christian foundation of which Mike Cook is the executive director.

Fran Cook, a former hairdresser, is originally from St. Louis. Mike grew up in Harrisonville, working at a family-owned business, NeCo Seed Farms. Mike is the president of the seed business, which is based in Garden City. The two, both 46, have been married for more than 20 years and have five children, including two teenagers who help work at the coffee shop before and after school.

The Cooks opened the coffee shop with the idea of working hand-in-hand with Orphan’s Hope, its nonprofit partner. To the two, it felt like a good time to venture into the coffee and restaurant business in downtown Harrisonville.

“Our family has a business here in Cass County — a seed business — so we are business owners and we thought we’d like to see the (downtown) square come back to life,” Mike Cook said. “I grew up here in Harrisonville and remember the days when the square was very active and busy.”

The Cook family opened Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery nearly two years after purchasing the building on East Wall Street. The Brick House building also serves as the family’s home; the family moved in upstairs late last year before opening the shop in March. The restaurant can hold up to 100 people with seating on its main floor and lower level.

While the coffee might be a big part of the draw, some of their customer’s favorite dishes include Fran Cook’s homemade spinach and bacon quiche, buffalo chicken flatbread, and biscuits and sausage gravy. Among dessert options, Brick House also offers homemade fruit roll-ups (apple cinnamon or a berry medley) from a special family recipe as well as the “Slap Yo Mama Cookie” (a “ridiculously good” chocolate chip fudge-filled cookie, Fran Cook said).

The couple describe the restaurant as an at-home experience “rather than just a quick cup of coffee to go.”

Their coffee beans are single-origin varieties, and come directly from the farmers through the Messenger Coffee Company, which is based in Kansas City.

“We’re able to pay more to the farmer direct. That’s where my heart is — with the seed company and just being able to bring extra income back to the farm level,” Mike Cook said.

The Cooks say they go to East Asia frequently for the seed business. They’ve also traveled on several mission trips. But since the start of Orphan’s Hope in 2010, East Asia has been almost like a second home to the family.

Inside Brick House, wooden paintings hang on the wall of five countries where the foundation has opened shelters for children without homes. The nonprofit said 92 cents out of each dollar donated directly supports six shelters for orphaned children in Asia. The shelters are located in China, Myanmar, Taiwan, India and Thailand. Orphan’s Hope says it provides adoption referrals; counseling; orphan care; and safe, short-term shelter for children and women.

Fran says of their five children, two of them now 8 and 9, were adopted in Taiwan in 2010 and 2012.

“Our story is really pretty detailed because when we adopted our two little children (Zack and Luci) from Taiwan several years ago, we were on a mission trip, and we met these kids and adopted them. It just gave us a heart for orphans,” Fran Cook said.

“We’re seeing the need in Asia for Jesus and the fact that they don’t hear the gospel like we hear it here. We’re all for orphans everywhere, but here, in Asia, it’s just where our heart is. It’s where our kids are from.”

With the coffee shop, the Cooks say they hope to continue pursuing their purpose and pass it on to the next generation. Ten percent of the proceeds from the Brick House Coffee Bar and Eatery go toward Orphan’s Hope.

“We want to serve great coffee with great food and with proceeds going to orphans,” Mike said. “We want to do it to where kids are taken care of.”