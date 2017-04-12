Cass County community calendar

April 14

Golden Years’ Annual Easter Egg Hunt

3 p.m. — Golden Years, 2001 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville

Golden Years, a nursing home in Harrisonville, will host its annual Easter egg hunt for children 10 and younger.

April 15

2017 MLB Pitch, Hit & Run Competition

9 a.m.-noon — North Park Ball Fields, 1500 Jefferson Parkway, Harrisonville

Pitch Hit & Run is the official skills competition of the MLB. The program is designed to provide children with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills. Registration starts at 9 a.m. Saturday. All participants are asked to bring a copy of their birth certificate and have their parent or guardian fill out a registration and waiver form prior to the start of the competition. Contact Brad Seiner at 816-974-8105.

City of Raymore’s Annual Easter Festival

10 a.m. — Memorial Park, 307 Park Lane, Raymore

Children in fourth grade and under will have the opportunity to hunt for 15,000 Easter eggs in Memorial Park. Refreshments, a cupcake plinko and other activities will be offered by the parks and recreation department. Firefighters will also be on hand to visit with attendees and give out free hot dogs. Visit www.raymore.com for more information.

April 16

Easter Sunday Egg Hunt

10:30 a.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Rd., Belton

The children’s ministry of St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church will be sponsoring an egg hunt after services on Easter Sunday. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The egg hunt is for children 13 and younger, and is open to the public.

April 17

Library Resources for Homeschoolers

6 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

A free program for homeschooling families to learn how the library can assist.

April 20

Teen Crafternoon

3:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Trick out old book-ends and create book art to display in the library. Students in grades 6-12 are welcome to attend. Snacks will be provided. Call 816-884-3483 for more information.

April 21

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net.

To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

April 22

7-11 p.m. — Harrisonville Trade Fair Hall, 2301 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

Prom Through the Ages

An adult prom fundraiser benefiting Harrisonville Just4Me combines a night of fun and fundraising for everyone in the community, celebrating proms and dances from every decade. Tickets are $40 each, or $75 per couple. The event is open to adults 21 and older. All proceeds will go directly to food purchases for area youth. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or visit its Eventbrite page.

April 25

Bingo for BOSCO’s Backyard

5:30 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton

Silent auction and buffet dinner included. One bingo card is $15. Two bingo cards are $25. Additional cards are $3. Donations will be used to purchase outdoor play and exercise equipment for BOSCO, a day treatment facility for students in the greater Kansas City area with severe emotional and behavioral disorders. To buy tickets, call 816-348-1065 or email pdenney@bsd124.org

Honey Bees and Beekeeping Class

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

A beginner’s class to honey bees and beekeeping will be led by local beekeepers, Janice and Tom Britz. No prerequisite knowledge required.

April 28

Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Stacks Youth Center, 305 N. Scott Ave., Belton

Early registration ends April 22, and is $30 per person. Registration on the night of the event is $40. Admission is $10 for non-players. For more information, visit stacksyouthproject.com.

April 29

Boots & Barbeque

5:30 p.m. — Big Iron Town, 29608 E. 179th St., Pleasant Hill

The event will include a barbeque dinner, live music as well as raffles and silent and live auctions. Proceeds will go toward purchasing a trauma patient simulator for Cass Regional Medical Center. Seating is limited. Tickets are $30. Contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-5888, extension 4810 or mlattin@cassregional.org for more information.

May 13

Running With The Cows

7:30 a.m. — Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School, 22705 Metcalf Road., Bucyrus, Kan.

Running With The Cows includes 5K and half marathon races. Proceeds from the event benefit children in the community at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School and through Catholic Relief Services. Visit cow.run for more information.

June 15

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.