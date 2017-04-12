Cass County briefs

Hospital auxiliary hosting ‘Gourmet Granny Sale’

The Cass Regional Medical Center Auxiliary will be hosting a Collective Goods Sale from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 19 in Conference Room 1 and 2 of the hospital.

This sale will feature wide selections of books, as well as gifts for Mother's Day, graduations and other special upcoming occasions.

For questions about the sale, contact Donna Walters at dwalters@cassregional.org or call 816-380-5888, extension 7830.

Community Pet Clinic set April 29

Pet owners will have the opportunity to get their dogs and cats vaccinated and microchipped at a discounted rate on April 29 at Foxwood Springs in Raymore.

For $35, owners with adult dogs can receive a rabies shot, DA2PP and Bordatella vaccinations, and can add a microchip for an additional $5.

For $25, owners with adult cats can receive rabies and FVRCP shots, and can add a microchip for an additional $5.

Deworming and DA2PP or FVRCP vaccinations are available for puppies or kittens four months old or younger for $10.

The cost is $10 for only microchipping and $15 for only vaccinations.

The event is sponsored by Spay & Neuter Kansas City, Foxwood Springs and Raymore Animal Shelter.

All dogs must be on a leash and all cat must be in a carrier on the day of the event.

Belton hospital receives patient safety award

Belton Regional Medical Center announced Tuesday that it received the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award, a designation that recognizes superior performance in hospitals that have prevented the occurrence of serious, potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays. The distinction places Belton Regional Medical Center among the top 10 percent of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance as evaluated by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals.

During the study period from 2013-2015, Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes (risk-adjusted patient safety indicator rates) for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Belton Medical Center is accredited by the Joint Commission. The accreditation award recognizes Belton Regional Medical Center’s dedication to continuous compliance with the Joint Commission’s state-of-the-art standards, including organizational quality of care and the safety of the environment in which care is provided.

For more information about Healthgrades or to download a full copy of the report, or to receive information about hospital and physician quality, visit: www.healthgrades.com/quality.