Sheriff’s crime report: Assault, shots fired reported in Raymore

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

03/31/17 19:35 STATE ROUTE W, ARCHIE

On March 31, a deputy was dispatched to the 33000 block of W Highway in reference to several dogs biting a male subject. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted the victim who had been bitten by approximately six dogs. The victim was transported by ambulance. The owner of the dogs was located.

Belton

03/30/17 11:56 PROSPECT/155TH, BELTON

On March 30 at 1156 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on prospect Avenue south of 155th Street in Belton on a green 2002 Mercury Mountaineer. A female passenger was arrested for possession of

methamphetamine.

04/04/17 12:25 STATE LINE RD, BELTON

On April 4 at approximately 1225 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of South State Line Road in Belton in reference to a burglary. The investigation revealed a burglary had not occurred, but property damage was discovered.

04/05/17 21:42 187TH STREET WEST OF STATE ROUTE D, BELTON

On April 5, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on 187th Street west of State Route D in rural Belton. The driver of the vehicle was arrested for DWI.

04/08/17 06:55 ASH ST, BELTON

On April 8 at approximately 0830 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of Ash Street in Belton in reference to recovering stolen property. The investigation revealed stolen items were located at this residence.

Cleveland

04/02/17 12:31 STATE LINE RD/223TH

On April 2, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop of a maroon in Ford station wagon, with Missouri truck plates outside of Cleveland. The male driver was placed into custody for driving while revoked. Narcotics were located in the vehicle that will be sent to a lab for identification.

04/08/17 13:30 231ST ST, CLEVELAND

On April 8 at approximately 1330 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1000 block of 231st Street in Cleveland in reference to a stealing. The investigation revealed that propane was stolen from this residence.

Creighton

03/29/17 17:32 3RD ST, CREIGHTON

On March 29, a deputy was contacted by a female who wanted to report that her stereo was missing from her vehicle. A suspect has been identified.

Garden City

04/03/17 09:07 285TH ST, GARDEN CITY

On April 3, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation in the 38000 block of East 285th Street in Garden City. Two radiators were cut out of equipment parked on the property. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

04/08/17 00:51 SHORT ST, GARDEN CITY

On April 8 at approximately 0129 hours, a deputy responded to the 100 block of Short Street in Garden City in reference to suspicious activity. Several juveniles were followed by an unidentified male party while walking around town on the night of April 7. No positive identification has been made of the male party at this time.

04/09/17 18:40 307TH ST, GARDEN CITY

On April 9 at approximately 1915 hours, a deputy responded to the Garden City Police Department to follow-up on the report of a stolen dog from the 33000 block of East 307th Street in Garden City. The investigation revealed a $1,000 pit bull dog was taken from a residence.

Harrisonville

03/29/17 19:54 HORN RD, HARRISONVILLE

On March 29, a deputy was dispatch to Cass Regional Medical Center in reference to a dog bite that occurred in the 28000 block of South Horn Road in Harrisonville. Information was obtained for the report the victim did not know whose dog it was and has never seen the dog before.

03/30/17 10:14 TIEMAN RD, HARRISONVILLE

On March 30, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred in the 27000 block of South Tieman Road in Harrisonville. The victim reported fishing equipment stolen from his boat parked in the driveway. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

04/04/17 00:52 275TH/HAYDEN BRIDGE, HARRISONVILLE

On April 4 at 0052 minutes, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on southbound I-49 at Peculiar Way but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The white female driver was subsequently arrested for resisting arrest.

Peculiar

04/03/17 15:40 Y HIGHWAY/GLENN WILD CEMETERY, PECULIAR

On April 3 at approximately 1540 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Y highway, south of 233rd Street near Peculiar in reference to a death investigation. The investigation revealed human remains were located in the area.

04/06/17 20:03 BRONSON ACRES RD, PECULIAR

On April 6 at approximately 2000 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation of an assault complaint in the 21000 block of Bronson Acres Road near Peculiar. A female victim told the deputy that she had been assaulted. A suspect was located and placed in custody in this incident.

04/09/17 00:32 SB 49/PECULIAR WAY, PECULIAR

On April 9 at 0032 minutes, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on southbound I-49 and Peculiar Way in Peculiar on a black 1999 GMC Jimmy for displaying plates registered to another vehicle. A male passenger was arrested for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and tampering with evidence.

Pleasant Hill

03/30/17 12:23 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL

On March 30, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation that occurred at Merle Road in Pleasant Hill. The deputy made contact with the victim who reported numerous items stolen from the property. A possible suspect has been identified.

03/31/17 11:34 STATE ROUTE 58, PLEASANT HILL

On March 31 at approximately 1135 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 26000 block of State Route 58 in Pleasant Hill in reference to report of stealing. A victim stated someone had stolen miscellaneous items from his property. A suspect has been identified.

04/05/17 01:37 COLLEGE HILL, PLEASANT HILL

On April 5 at 0137 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1200 block of College Hill in Pleasant Hill in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Pleasant Hill Police Department who were on the scene of a traffic stop. K9 Champ alerted to the presence of the odor of narcotics in the vehicle and during a probable cause search, marijuana residue was located on the driver’s side floorboard.

04/08/17 09:59 MURRAY RD, PLEASANT HILL

On April 8, a deputy conducted a stealing by deceit investigation at Murray Road in Pleasant Hill. Reporting party said she was scammed out of $1,800. No suspects have been identified at this time.

04/08/17 19:13 STATE ROUTE 291, PLEASANT HILL

On April 8 at approximately 1918 hours, a deputy responded to the 17000 block of South State Route 291 in Pleasant Hill in reference to a burglary. Upon arrival, a male was taken into custody pending charges for first-degree burglary.

04/09/17 17:46 CAMPBELL, PLEASANT HILL

On April 9, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of East 175th Street in Pleasant Hill on a disturbance that had occurred. The investigation revealed an assault had occurred and a suspect was taken into custody.

04/10/17 07:40 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL

On April 10 at approximately 0741 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 37 Merle Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of vandalism. A caller reported someone had painted unwanted messages on the wooden privacy fence for the housing area. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

03/27/17 12:59 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE

On March 27 at approximately 1301 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 1300 block of North Mullen Avenue outside of Raymore in reference to a disturbance in progress. The deputy contacted a man who stated he had been threatened with a gun. Three subjects were taken into custody pending multiple charges.

04/01/17 10:11 NB 49/MM 171, RAYMORE

On April 1 at approximately 1011 hours, a deputy conducted a pedestrian check of a male subject who was walking north on Interstate 49 near mile marker 171.4 south of Raymore. Upon offering the male a courtesy ride and conducting a search of his person, the male was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia. He was placed in to custody and transported to the Cass County jail where he was later released on an issued citation.

04/02/17 22:23 LYNNE RD, RAYMORE

On April 2, a deputy responded to the 1200 block of North Lynne Avenue in Raymore in reference to a disturbance in progress with shots fired. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a female subject who stated that she had been assaulted by a male subject. A suspect has been identified in this incident.

04/03/17 16:04 PRAIRIE LANE, RAYMORE

On April 3 at approximately 1604 hours, a deputy received a call regarding a burglary that occurred located in the 16000 block of South Prairie Lane in Raymore. The deputy responded to the location and took a burglary report. The crime scene was processed and a follow-up investigation was conducted as well.

04/04/17 04:46 MULLEN AVE, RAYMORE

On April 4, a deputy investigated a robbery that occurred in the 1300 block of North Mullen in rural Raymore. One suspect has been identified with several other suspects being unidentified. There were two victims identified in this incident.