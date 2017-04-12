Hundreds expected for Raymore’s Easter Festival

Easter is just around the corner, and city officials in Raymore are gearing up for their annual egg hunt and festival.

Several volunteers in the Raymore community and the city’s parks and recreation department have prepared thousands of eggs stuffed with treats for hundreds of children to find in Memorial Park this Saturday. At least 15,000 colorful plastic eggs will be spread out in the park, hiding in plain sight. And that’s a short estimate, according to Nathan Musteen, parks and recreation director. Musteen expects there might be many more eggs this year for children to track down.

“Easter is probably one of our top three events. The kids keep coming. We’re never disappointed, no matter how much work you put into it,” Musteen said, adding that’s he’s personally helped plan the event since 2002. The festival is in its 23rd year.

“Just seeing their faces when they’re getting their picture with the Easter bunny, eating their candy, telling us ‘thank you’ and giving us high-fives — that’s why we do it.”

Volunteers spend hours stuffing each egg with candy, but the hunt itself typically lasts for just a matter of minutes as hundreds of children swarm the fields. Musteen describes the Easter festival as “a community effort.”

Children in fourth grade and younger will have the opportunity to hunt for eggs in the park where the Easter bunny is also set to make an appearance.

Refreshments, a cupcake plinko and other activities will be offered by the parks and recreation department. Firefighters will also be on hand to visit with attendees and give out free hot dogs. Members of 4-H will also be giving away trees ahead of Arbor Day.

Park officials are expecting a crowd between 1,200 to 1,500 people.

Volunteers from the following organizations helped prepare for the egg hunt this year: Pathways Church of Raymore, Foxwood Springs - Brookdale Senior Living Solutions, Sunset Garden Club, Cass County 4-H, Girl Scout Unit #654, Boy Scout Troops #124 & #32, Raymore Arts Commission, Raymore-Peculiar Junior National Honor Society and Playwell Teknologies - LEGO Systems.

Rain or shine, the festival is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. Saturday at Memorial Park, located at 307 Park Lane in Raymore. Event organizers suggest arriving by 9:45 a.m. in preparation of the big egg hunt. Families are asked to bring their own baskets.

For more information, visit www.raymore.com.

More egg hunts scheduled in Cass County

Golden Years, a nursing home in Harrisonville, will host its annual Easter egg hunt for children 10 and younger.

The event is scheduled 3 p.m. Friday at 2001 Jefferson Parkway in Harrisonville.

In culmination of Holy Week, the children’s ministry of St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church in Belton will also be sponsoring an egg hunt after services on Easter Sunday. The church service starts at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.

The egg hunt is for children 13 and younger. The event will be held in the lawn outside the educational entrance, weather permitting. In the case of inclement weather, the egg hunt will be in the main Sunday School classroom of the church. Bags will be provided for the children.

The event is open to the public.

Easter events set in Lee’s Summit

The Easter bunny starts rounds on Saturday in downtown Lee’s Summit, leading a parade of boys and girls to Howard Station Park for an Easter bunny ears and hat contest.

Families and the bunny will line up at line up 9:45 a.m. at City Hall Plaza, 220 S.E. Green St., then parade west on Third Street to Howard Station Park for the contest, which starts at 10:30 a.m. Judges will award prizes for their favorite Bunny Ears & Easter Hats. And the Easter Bunny will pose with families for pictures.

Also in Lee’s Summit, the Woods Chapel United Methodist Church is having a community outreach event Saturday that included egg hunts that are a bit different.

Children will hunt for plastic eggs of six different colors: green for Palm Sunday, pink for the Last Supper, purple for Jesus’s death and resurrection and others for parts of the Passion story, said Rhonda Lytle, children’s ministry coordinator. Then they’ll go to different stations in the church gym where they’ll get small tokens, like a leaf for Palm Sunday, and learn the Easter story, along with getting a piece of candy. There also will be pancake breakfast by Chris Cakes. The hunt will run continuously between 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the campus 4725 N.E. Lakewood Way event, so no child will be too late, she said.

Other area events Saturday include:

• Easter Family Experience:

First Baptist Church of Lee’s Summit has a free concert 4:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. featuring Jeff McCullough and JumpStart3. The event at 2 N.E. Douglas St. will feature music and giveaways for all ages including a four-pack of Kansas City Royals tickets for one family.

• Alive Family Easter Fest at The Summit:

The Lee’s Summit United Methodist Church (The Summit) has its Easter festival in the afternoon from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on the lawn at 114 S.E. Douglas St. with activities including a petting zoo, family photo booth, eggs and sweet treats, and a 4 p.m. Easter service in the Worship Center.

• Ollie’s Egg Hunt at Paradise Park:

A free egg hunts at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m., in the Outdoor Performance Garden at Paradise Park, 1201 N.E. Colbern Road.

• Powell Gardens’ Easter Eggs and the Breakfast Bunny:

An egg hunt, pancake breakfasts, plus hands-on activities, including making an Easter hat for the 10:45 a.m. parade, will be part of the festivities at the botanical garden east of Lee’s Summit. Families can take photos with the Easter Bunny. The egg hunt which begin at 11 a.m. sharp. There are fees for this event and limited seating for breakfast. For more information: www.powellgardens.org.