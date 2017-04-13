Back to the prom for a good cause

Thinking back to our high school days, would any of us be interested in going to the prom again? How many of us would want to relive what may have been the high point of our high school careers?

Before I relate my personal prom experiences, let me share an invitation to once again attend the prom. Prom Through the Ages will be Saturday, April 22 from 7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., at Trade Fair Hall and is for adults of all ages. The event itself is actually a fundraiser for a very worthy cause.

Harrisonville Just4Me is a very unique organization that was created for the sole purpose of providing food for those children who do not have adequate access during the summer months when school is not in session. This effort is a first-of-its kind for this area, perhaps in the entire state of Missouri.

The following facts were posted on the Harrisonville Just4Me Facebook Homepage in 2012:

• Harrisonville Just4Me was brought to life in the spring of 2011 thanks to concerned community members, worried about our in-need-youth and their diets over the months of summer.

• It is during the months of summer that assistance, both government and private, is at its lowest. Unfortunately, it is the same months when need for assistance is at its greatest.

• 20 percent or more of the child population, in 16 states, are living in food insecure households. According to the USDA, more than 17 million children live in food insecure homes.

• The five states with the highest rate of food insecure children under the age of 18 are Arkansas, Texas, Arizona, Mississippi and Missouri.

• Research has proven that even mild under-nutrition experienced by young children during critical periods of growth impacts behavior, school performance and their overall cognitive development.

• Harrisonville Just4Me, in its initial summer, delivered 312 packed boxes of food, 100 loaves of bread and 108 Harvesters’ Food packs to 80 local, in-need, students.... and we’re ready to do it all over again in 2012 to continue helping ensure the health of our community’s youth.

Since its inception, nearly 80,000 meals have been delivered to young people in the Harrisonville community. There will again be approximately 100 students pre-qualified through the school who will be eligible this summer.

So, how about it? A prom night, with adults of all ages; a live band and then a DJ — it does sound like fun. A chance to perhaps dress up, have a good time, hang out with friends or make new ones and raise money for a very worthy cause-does it get any better than that?

The notion of attending has been discussed at the Coffelt house. I’m sensing a bit of hesitancy on the part of my loving wife. Could it be that she is remembering the two proms that she attended 47 years ago?

Our very first date was her prom, followed two weeks later by our second, which was to my prom. Our third date was to be merely to exchange photos from the first two, but by that time, it seems that no one else was interested in dating either of us.

Maybe it would be better if we wait a few more years before we risk going to a prom together again.

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and his email address is dcoffelt@coffeltlandtitle.com.