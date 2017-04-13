Middle school principal resigns, expected to accept position in Lee’s Summit school

David Mitchell, principal of Raymore-Peculiar East Middle School, has resigned, according to a district spokeswoman.

In a news release Thursday, the district wrote that Mitchell resigned to accept a similar position within the Lee’s Summit School District.

A spokeswoman for the Lee’s Summit School District said the school board would be considering Mitchell Thursday night for a principal job at Summit Lakes Middle School, located at 3500 S.W. Windemere Drive in Lee’s Summit. The district said the school’s current principal, David Carlson, is set to become the district’s newest executive director of classified personnel.

Mitchell’s last day with the Raymore-Peculiar School District will be June 30.

The district said the school board accepted the principal’s resignation as part of a special closed session meeting on April 11.

Mitchell has been with the Raymore-Peculiar School District since 2006 when he was hired as the middle school principal.

“I have thoroughly enjoyed the opportunity to serve the Raymore-Peculiar community as middle school principal,” Mitchell said in the news release. “I am very proud of the progress made at the middle school level that has been the direct result of hard work by our students and staff.

“I want to express my appreciation to the families and school district officials for their support of middle level education and for the relationships we have formed over the past decade.”

In the same news release, Raymore-Peculiar Superintendent Kari Monsees said, “We appreciate the leadership Mr. Mitchell has provided for our middle school students and staff over the past 11 years. We wish him well in his future endeavors.”

Mitchell originally came to the district from the Independence School District, where he served as principal of George Bingham Middle School from 2003 to 2006, and assistant principal from 1999 to 2003.

Earlier in his career, Mitchell was a teacher and coach in Independence and Columbia public schools.

A job posting for middle school principal was posted under the Raymore-Peculiar School District’s website on Wednesday.