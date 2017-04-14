Broncos get rolling against Ray-Pec

Once Lee’s Summit North finally broke through against Raymore-Peculiar on Monday night, the Broncos kept pouring it on.

Gianna Palmentere got the Broncos rolling in the 51st minute on their way to a 4-0 win at Panthers Stadium.

“We’ve really struggled over the last week or so and the last several matches finishing, putting the ball in the back of the net,” said North head coach Ryan Kelley. “We’re creating a lot of chances and getting up around the goal. We just really need to be better in that final piece.

“In the second half, it finally started to come together. Gianna’s goal, she made a great play running through and finishing with authority. That, I think, gave us a little spark, woke us up, and we started finishing.”

Palmentere won a loose ball at the top of the penalty area on the right side, kept going toward the goal and finished far post.

Then the goals kept coming for the Broncos, who improved to 6-2 overall and1-1 in Suburban Gold Conference play.

“Well, we’re a team of halves,” said Ray-Pec head coach Mike Williams. “Unfortunately, we seem to struggle in the second half. We struggled against Lee’s Summit West. They scored 10 in one half. And we struggled tonight with our second half.”

Since falling 11-1 to the Titans on March 28, the Panthers (4-4, 0-3 in conference) won four out of their last five, including their last three in Springfield.

Three minutes later, Palmentere added another one. Keelie Fothergill took an errant Panther free kick for a counter-attack and passed it off to Alexis Mitchell streaking down the right flank, who laid it off to Palmentere.

“When the first one fell,” Williams said, “it built confidence for them, and for some reason we lost confidence. And we all started doing individual work instead of teamwork.”

Fothergill made it 3-0 in the 71st minute, finishing a pass from Cara Panarisi past Samantha Curphey. Panarisi added one of her own, beating a defender with a nifty move following some combination play in the midfield and fired one from long-range in the 78th minute.

While both teams created their best chances off combination play, the Broncos thrived off it.

“There was a lot of space in the midfield,” said Kelley, “so our girls could find each other through there. A lot of wall passes between Keelie, Alexis, Lilli (Davis), Cara and through there. They did a great job of finding our forwards, getting our wing backs up on the flanks. A lot of good combination, a lot of good possession by us tonight.”

The Panthers put together several stretches where they looked dangerous, but only really tested North keeper Sarah Peters once.

Morgan Houston took a pass from Raegan Edwards on the left side and charged toward goal, but Peters came up with the save in the 48th minute.

“The first half,” Williams said, “what was going well was they were actually sticking to the game plan and not getting sucked up to those five backs so they come up and bring almost all eight players up on the field. And then we decided that instead of marking up their mids and coming through, we thought we’d sit one high.”

Just a few minutes earlier, the Broncos failed to clear the ball out of the penalty area, but the Panthers couldn’t get a shot past the defense until Sydney Dosch hit one from distance.

In the first half, Edwards hit one high from outside the box.

The Broncos doubled Ray-Pec’s shots, 18-9, and earned seven corners. With a little help from the strong wind, Mitchell hit the crossbar directly on a corner in the 63rd minute, but no Bronco cleaned it up and the Panthers avoided falling further behind. And twice a Panther defender cleared the ball off the line, saving a goal.