Ray-Pec rallies to beat Lee’s Summit

Andrew Houston’s groundball single in the fifth inning brought home the winning run in Raymore-Peculiar’s 3-2 come-from-behind victory over Lee’s Summit Monday at Legacy Park in Lee’s Summit.

Houston’s single scored Trent Mitchell, who led off the inning with a single and advanced on a sacrifice and a popup.

Lee’s Summit took a 2-0 lead in the first inning on a two-run single by Dalton Hill before Ray-Pec tied the game with single runs in the second and third innings. Jarrod Brooks homered for the first run, and Mitchell reached and scored on Lee’s Summit errors in the third.

Jacob Elliott got the win for Ray-Pec by holding Lee’s Summit to three hits and no walks over 6 1/3 scoreless innings. Lee’s Summit pitchers Dalen Blair and Ben Lock combined to hold Ray-Pec to three hits with 10 strikeouts.

WILDCATS TOP ROOSTERS: Joe Bowers’ two-run triple highlighted a four-run seventh inning that lifted Harrisonville past Pleasant Hill 6-5 Monday at Pleasant Hill.

Bowers’ hit put Harrisonville ahead to stay after a Pleasant Hill throwing error tied the game 3-3. Lane Powers, who had three hits, followed with a double that scored Bowers.

Pleasant Hill took a 3-0 lead in the fourth with the help of an RBI-single by James Barnes and a hit batsmen with the bases loaded. Harrisonville came back with single runs in the fifth and sixth innings before its seventh-inning rally.

Brandon Eickhorst picked up the win by holding Pleasant Hill to five hits with one earned run and five strikeouts.

Harrisonville followed that victory with a 7-6 loss at Grain Valley. Jarrett Goss, Morgan Selemaea, Keller Hayes and Keegan Hix had two hits each for the Wildcats.

Oak Grove scored two runs in the seventh to hand Pleasant Hill a 5-2 home loss Monday. Blake Beagle had two hits and drove in a run to lead the Roosters.

SCA DROPS TWO: Summit Christian Academy’s baseball team suffered its first two losses of the season in the Small School Festival last weekend at US Stadium in Ozark, Mo.

SCA opened Friday with a 12-0 victory over Forsyth behind six no-hit innings from starter Will Finch. Finch struck out 11 and issued just two walks. Matthew McWilliams went three for four and drove in three runs for the Eagles, who broke the game open with an 8-run sixth inning.

SCA had a 10-game winning streak until Springfield Catholic beat the Eagles 1-0 in their first game Saturday. SCA was held two hits by Springfield Catholic, which scored its lone run in the third inning on a dropped third strike with two outs. McWilliams took the loss despite giving up four hits with no walks while striking out seven.

New Covenant Academy, the runner-up in last year’s Class 1 state tournament, handed SCA a 5-3 loss in the final game. The Eagles had a 2-1 lead before New Covenant tied the game with two runs in the sixth and won it with two more in the ninth. Luke Moehle went three for four with two doubles and Brady Garmon also had three hits for the Eagles.