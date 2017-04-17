Egg-citement abounds at Raymore’s Easter Festival

Hundreds of families from the Kansas City area enjoyed a sunny day in Memorial Park Saturday morning as Raymore put on its annual Easter Festival.

Local Boy Scouts arrived early to distribute more than 15,000 plastic eggs filled with candy for the park’s big egg hunt. And within two minutes of the start of the hunt, not a single egg was left in sight.

Children this year also walked away with extra treats scattered out in the fields, including pre-packaged cotton candy, fruit snacks and crackers.

Families spent the rest of the morning getting photos with the Easter Bunny, visiting booths and playing games for prizes out in the park.

The yearly event is organized by the city’s Parks and Recreation Department with the help of several volunteers.

