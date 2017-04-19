Body found in rural Harrisonville, sheriff’s office investigating

Cass County authorities say the body of a male was found late Tuesday night near Harrisonville.

The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Wednesday that authorities received a call around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in reference to a body found in a farm field located on East 278th Street near State Route DD in rural Harrisonville.

Investigators said they found the body of an unidentified male shortly after receiving the call.

The sheriff’s office said a search crew was on scene Wednesday morning canvassing the area for evidence and information related to the incident. Authorities said there was no current indication of foul play, but the death investigation was ongoing.

Authorities did not release information regarding the cause of death or a description of the victim.