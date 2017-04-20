Cass County community calendar

April 21

Love The Square meeting

9 a.m. — Law Office of April McLaughlin, 100 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Meetings are on the third Friday of each month. Call 816-380-5527 for more information.

Beck Event Space Grand Opening

11:30 a.m. — Beck Event Space, 210 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

A ribbon-cutting organized by the Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce is open to the public.

Innovating Solutions, LLC Grand Opening

Noon — Innovating Solutions, LLC, 301 Main St., Belton

A ribbon-cutting organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce is open to the public.

Community Park & Stream Clean-Up

2-5 p.m. — North of Recreation Park, along South Madison Street, Raymore

The city of Raymore is hosting a clean-up in honor of Earth Day, which is Saturday. City employees, volunteers and community partners will be picking up trash along South Madison Street. The public is invited to participate.

St. Sabina Catholic Church benefit auction

6 p.m. — St. Sabina, 700 Trevis Ave., Belton

Tickets are $30 or $50 for a couple. Assistance needed for procuring auction items. Donations valued at more than $75 will result in free advertising blocks in the auction catalog.

To donate, call David Pierce at 816-392-1110 or email piercehobbits@sbcglobal.net. To volunteer for event, call Laura Pierce at 816-797-9371.

April 22

Touch-a-Truck

9 a.m.-noon — Recreation Park, South Madison Street, Raymore

Children of all ages will have the opportunity to explore emergency response vehicles, military transports, construction equipment, big rigs, RVs and more in this free event sponsored by RL Hannah & Sons Trucking Inc.

Community Health Fair

10 a.m.-2 p.m. — Manna Fellowship Church, 17324 S. 291 Highway, Pleasant Hill.

Manna Fellowship Church is partnering with Dialysis Clinic, Inc. for the event, which includes free health screenings, health education and creative activities for kids. Drawings for gift cards from local businesses will occur throughout the day. This event is free to attend and open to the public. For more information, contact Rick Friesen, Manna Fellowship Church, at rick@mannafellowshipchurch.com or 816-651-6809, Kristi Snyder, Dialysis Clinic., Inc., at 816-941-2162 or visit www.mannafellowshipchurch.com/health.

Prom Through the Ages

7-11 p.m. — Harrisonville Trade Fair Hall, 2301 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville

An adult prom fundraiser benefiting Harrisonville, Just4Me combines a night of fun and fundraising for everyone in the community, celebrating proms and dances from every decade. Tickets are $40 each, or $75 per couple. The event is open to adults 21 and older. All proceeds will go directly to food purchases for area youth. For more information, visit the event’s Facebook page or visit its Eventbrite page.

April 25

Bingo for BOSCO’s Backyard

5:30 p.m. — Memorial Station, 602 Maurer Parkway, Belton

Silent auction and buffet dinner included. One bingo card is $15. Two bingo cards are $25. Additional cards are $3. Donations will be used to purchase outdoor play and exercise equipment for BOSCO, a day treatment facility for students with severe emotional and behavioral disorders in the Kansas City area. To buy tickets, call 816-348-1065 or email pdenney@bsd124.org

Honey Bees and Beekeeping Class

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Branch, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

A beginner’s class to honey bees and beekeeping will be led by local beekeepers, Janice and Tom Britz. No prerequisite knowledge required.

April 28

Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Stacks Youth Center, 305 N. Scott Ave., Belton

Early registration ends April 22, and is $30 per person. Registration on the night of the event is $40. Admission is $10 for non-players. For more information, visit stacksyouthproject.com.

April 29

Community Pet Clinic

9 a.m.-noon — Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Pet owners can get discounted vaccinations and microchipping for their dogs and cats. The event is sponsored by Spay & Neuter Kansas City, Foxwood Springs and the Raymore Animal Shelter. All dogs must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

Boots & Barbeque

5:30 p.m. — Big Iron Town, 29608 E. 179th St., Pleasant Hill

The event will include a barbeque dinner, live music as well as raffles and silent and live auctions. Proceeds will go toward purchasing a trauma patient simulator for Cass Regional Medical Center. Seating is limited. Tickets are $30. Contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-5888, extension 4810 or mlattin@cassregional.org for more information.

May 2

Free student sports physicals

4-6 p.m. — Garden City Medical Clinic, 101 B Old Highway 7, Garden City

Sports physicals organized by Cass Regional Medical Center. Contact John Hoffman at jhoffman@cassregional.org or call 816-380-5888, extension 4230 for more information.

May 6

Harrisonville City-wide Garage Sales

All day — Harrisonville

23rd Annual 5K Walk/Run for Health

7:30 a.m. — Belton Regional Medical Center, 17065 S. 71 Highway, Belton

Event will will benefit Cass Community Health Foundation’s programs, including the Cass County Dental Clinic, and scholarships for high school seniors interested in health care. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Visit www.casscommunityhealth.org to create a team, register for the 5K run, donate or learn more about the event.

May 13

Running With The Cows

7:30 a.m. — Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School, 22705 Metcalf Road., Bucyrus, Kan.

Running With The Cows includes 5K and half marathon races. Proceeds from the event benefit children in the community at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School and through Catholic Relief Services. Visit cow.run for more information.

June 15

17th annual Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m. — Creekmoor, 1112 E. 163rd St., Raymore

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and tournament starts at noon. For more information about sponsorships or questions, call the chamber at 816-380-5271.

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.