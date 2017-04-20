Cass County briefs

Cass Regional named recipient of patient safety award

Cass Regional Medical Center recently received the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award, a designation that recognizes superior performance in hospitals that have prevented the occurrence of serious, potentially avoidable complications for patients during hospital stays.

The distinction places Cass Regional among the top 10 percent of all acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance as evaluated by Healthgrades, a leading online resource for comprehensive information about physicians and hospitals. Cass Regional is among 10 Missouri hospitals to receive the recognition.

During the study period, Healthgrades said 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award recipient hospitals demonstrated excellent performance in safety provided for patients in the Medicare population, as measured by objective outcomes for 13 patient safety indicators defined by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Cass Regional is accredited by the Joint Commission. Its level of safety and patient care is reflected in its designation as a Level III Trauma Center, national certification by the American Association of Cardiovascular and Pulmonary Rehabilitation for its Cardiovascular Rehabilitation department, its accreditation from the American College of Radiology for several imaging systems and the Wound Center at Rock Haven Medical Mall’s Center of Distinction award for clinical excellence.

For more information about Healthgrades or to download a full copy of the report, or to receive information about hospital and physician quality, visit www.healthgrades.com/quality.

Nonprofit gives Belton Regional ‘A’ in hospital safety

The Leapfrog Group, a nonprofit organization committed to driving quality, safety and transparency in the U.S. health care system, recently released new Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grades to hospitals nationwide.

Belton Regional Medical Center, an HCA Midwest Health hospital, is among the 823 hospitals to receive an “A” for a commitment to reducing errors, infections and accidents that can harm patients.

Six other HCA Midwest Health hospitals in the Kansas City area received an “A” grade, including Centerpoint Medical Center, Lee’s Summit Medical Center, Menorah Medical Center, Overland Park Regional Medical Center and Research Medical Center and Research Psychiatric Center.

The Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade uses 30 measures of publicly available hospital safety data to assign A, B, C, D and F grades to more than 2,600 U.S. hospitals twice per year. It is calculated by patient safety experts, peer-reviewed, fully transparent and free to the public.

To see HCA Midwest Health hospitals’ full grades, visit www.hospitalsafetygrade.org.