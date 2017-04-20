Sheriff’s crime report: Report of shots fired in Gunn City

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

04/12/17 02:20 58/CLEVELAND, BELTON

On April 12 at approximately 0221 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 58 and Cleveland on a red Pontiac for non-working license plate lights. A consent search of the car revealed a clear baggie with multiple red and gray colored pills. The pills were recovered and will be sent to the lab for drug identification.

04/12/17 02:46 CAMBRIDGE/187TH , BELTON

On April 12 at approximately 0245 hours, a deputy was involved in a vehicle pursuit with a white Ford Expedition that had eluded Belton Police. The pursuit was terminated in Miami County, Kansas. No suspects were identified.

Cleveland

04/12/17 13:34 SHELBY LANE, CLEVELAND

On April 12 at approximately 1334 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 21000 block of South Shelby Lane in Cleveland in reference to a stealing. An investigation revealed multiple items were stolen off of a Bobcat at this residence. No suspects have identified.

04/14/17 20:58 D/N OF 227TH, CLEVELAND

On April 14, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on a 2009 Kia Rio on St. Rt. D north of 227th. As a result of the stop the driver was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated and possession of marijuana.

Garden City

04/10/17 14:51 F/ NORTH OF 323RD, GARDEN CITY

On April 10 at approximately 1451 hours, a deputy was dispatched to State Route F north of 323rd Street in rural Garden City in reference to a disturbance in progress. A female subject said her boyfriend struck her in the face and stomach. A suspect has been identified.

04/14/17 00:07 N HWY/ Z HIGHWAY, GARDEN CITY

On April 14 at approximately 0007 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle check at the Commuter Parking lot located at N Highway and Z Hwy in Garden City. The driver was arrested and later released pending lab results.

Gunn City

04/14/17 03:54 ZOOK ST, GUNN CITY

On April 14 at approximately 0428 hours, a deputy responded to the 37000 block of East Zook Street in Gunn City in reference to suspicious activity with shots fired. An investigation revealed the homeowner fired multiple rounds at several parties in self-defense. There are no suspects identified at this time.

Harrisonville

04/10/17 07:13 291/WALMART, HARRISONVILLE

On April 10, a deputy conducted a traffic stop on a black Hyundai SUV bearing Missouri license plate for speeding. The driver was arrested for possession of controlled substance and minor in possession of alcohol.

04/10/17 14:09 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On April 10, a deputy responded to the 21000 block of East 275th Street for property damage at the Slumber Inn Motel. The suspect was placed into custody after causing damage to room 125.

04/12/17 15:44 23424 JEFFERSON PKY, HARRISONVILLE

On April 12 at 1544 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the Sheriff's Office in reference to a walk in report of stealing. An investigation revealed two skeet throwing machines were stolen from the business at 23424 South Jefferson Parkway. No suspects were identified.

04/14/17 18:15 2501 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE

On April 14 at approximately 1815 hours, deputies at the Cass County Jail investigated an assault on law enforcement. A suspect has been identified.

04/14/17 18:15 SB 49/MM 162, HARRISONVILLE

On April 14, a deputy responded to the area of 252nd Street and Peculiar Drive for a vehicle leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident. One female subject was placed into custody after being located during a K-9 search of the area, and transported to the Cass County Jail for processing.

04/16/17 08:47 NB 49/2 HIGHWAY, HARRISONVILLE

On April 16 at approximately 0850 hours, deputies responded to the area of Plaza Drive and Mechanic Street in Harrisonville in reference to an attempted kidnapping. Upon arrival, a deputy contacted a victim who stated his friend had refused to take him home for the past three days and then today told him he was going to kidnap him. One suspect has been identified and taken into custody.

04/16/17 08:54 275TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On April 16 at approximately 0920 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 23000 block of East 275th Street in Harrisonville in reference to a report of stealing. A victim stated items were stolen from his boat under a covered shelter. A suspect has not been identified.

Peculiar

04/10/17 14:08 235TH ST AND LUCILLE LANE, PECULIAR

On April 10 at approximately 1409 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop at the intersection of 235th and Lucille Lane in Peculiar on a white Mercury Mariner for failing to signal. The driver was taken into custody on an active Cass County warrant for possession of marijuana.

04/12/17 22:13 SB 49/S PECULIAR WAY, PECULIAR

On April 12 at 2213 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of southbound I-49 and Peculiar Way in reference to providing K9 assistance to the Missouri State Highway Patrol who were on the scene of a traffic stop. Methamphetamine paraphernalia was located in plain view and the driver was cited for this offense.

Pleasant Hill

04/10/17 07:40 MERLE ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On April 10 at approximately 0741 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 37 Merle Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of vandalism. A person reported someone had painted unwanted messages on the wooden privacy fence for the housing area. A suspect has not been identified.

04/10/17 14:51 JOHNSON DRIVE, a deputy was dispatched to the 20000 block of South Johnson Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of stealing. A victim stated someone had entered into his residence and stolen some items. A suspect has not been identified.

04/10/17 23:43 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On April 10, a deputy responded to the 20000 block of East 175th, in reference to a disturbance in progress. Upon arrival, the deputy contacted a victim, who stated that he had been assaulted by a female subject. A suspect has been identified and contacted in this incident.

04/11/17 16:41 JOHNSON DR, PLEASANT HILL

On April 11 at approximately 1641 hours, a deputy arrived at 20000 block of South Johnson Road in Pleasant Hill to conduct a follow-up. The deputy observed a vehicle in the driveway to be similar to one that had been reported stolen. A check of the Vehicle Identification Number confirmed the vehicle to be stolen.

04/12/17 11:24 STATE ROUTE 7, PLEASANT HILL

On April 12, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at County Storage, 19415 S. State Route 7 in Pleasant Hill. The deputy made contact with the victim who reported missing items from inside her storage unit. No suspects have been identified in this investigation.

04/14/17 18:25 GRAHAM ROAD, PLEASANT HILL

On April 14 at approximately 1827 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 15000 block of South Graham Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of burglary. A person said someone broke into the residence. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

04/11/17 21:42 MORRISON ROAD, RAYMORE

On April 11 at approximately 2144 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 300 block of South Morrison in Raymore for a disturbance. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a victim who stated he was assaulted. Suspects were identified.