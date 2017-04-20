BOSCO’s backyard seeking outdoor equipment

Information: www.beltonschools.org/Page/431 . For more information about the event and sponsorships, visit BOSCO’s web page at www.beltonschools.org or call the school at 816-348-1065.

BOSCO, an alternative school in Belton School District 124, is looking to raise money for outdoor play and exercise equipment during this year’s annual fundraiser, Bingo for BOSCO’s Backyard.

Whether it’s running, jumping or climbing, educators at BOSCO believe students in special education schools need physical activity in their lives to relieve stress, energy, but also to have fun.

To fulfill that need, BOSCO, an alternative school for Kansas City area students, is hoping to raise more than $12,000 during its annual fundraiser on April 25. The school will use the proceeds to purchase new outdoor play and exercise equipment for its students in Belton. Last year, school officials estimated they raised about $18,000.

BOSCO is described as a day treatment facility for students in kindergarten through 12th grade with severe behavioral or emotional disorders. The school primarily serves students in Belton School District 124, but also takes in students from other districts from as far south as Archie to as far north as Excelsior Springs.

The school’s supervisor, Pat Denney, says BOSCO is at capacity with 45 students currently enrolled. He said the school has some of its outdoor equipment needs, but the school is hoping to add more to the north side of its playground. To Denney, movement is a good thing for students with sensory issues.

“It allows them an opportunity to get out and get the energy out,” Denney said. “Research says when you’re able to exercise and get the blood moving, it enables you to think and focus a lot better.”

Denney said the school’s goals are to resurface its playground top and add a climbing apparatus for the students.

This year’s fundraiser, Bingo for BOSCO’s Backyard, is scheduled 5:30 p.m. April 25 at Memorial Station, located at 602 Maurer Parkway in Belton. Bingo will start at 6 p.m. The event will also feature a buffet dinner as well as silent and live auctions. The purchase of bingo cards includes admission into the event. One bingo card is $15, and two bingo cards are $25. Additional cards are $3 each.

“The community is always good with supporting our event and the district does a nice job supporting us,” Denney said. “We’re just trying to make things better for our kids.”