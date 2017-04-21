Belton claims title in soccer tournament

Hailey West scored two goals to lead Belton to a 4-1 victory over O’Hara in the championship game of its girls soccer tournament at Southwick Stadium.

Sarah D’Attoma and Josie Cross also scored for the Pirates, who improved their season record to 5-4 with the victory. Danielle Jokerst scored for O’Hara, which fell to 8-4.

Belton played in the final after beating Van Horn 9-1. Gillian Soloy, Macie Austin and Cross scored two goals each for the Pirates, who also got one goal each from West, Jade Turpen and Sami Burks.

Van Horn lost to Clinton 3-1 in the third-place game. In the fifth-place game, Lincoln Prep beat Grandview 3-0.

ROOSTERS TAKE TOURNAMENT: Pleasant Hill won the KC Classic baseball tournament, beating Pembroke Hill 7-2 in the championship game April 15 to complete a three-game sweep at Grandview.

Blake Beagle went two for four and scored two runs to lead the Roosters, who broke the game open by scoring six runs in the third inning. Beagle was also the winning pitcher, holding Pembroke Hill to four hits and three walks over seven innings.

Pleasant Hill opened the tournament with a 14-2 win over Center and reached the title game after a 3-2 victory over Grandview in eight innings. The Roosters won it when Beagle singled home Matthew Campbell in the bottom of the eighth.

James Barnes went the distance, striking out 10 Bulldogs over eight innings.

PANTHERS LOSE TO BLUE SPRINGS: Raymore-Peculiar lost to Blue Springs 3-1 in the second of two games April 15 at Rockhurst High School.

Jake Beauchamp took the loss for the Panthers despite holding Blue Springs to three hits and two walks while striking out eight over 5 1/3 innings. Blue Springs starter Jake Luft gave up only six hits and two walks while striking out six.

Ray-Pec didn’t get on the board until Noah Newman singled and scored on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning.

Ray-Pec began the day by cranking out 13 hits in a 14-2 victory over Rockhurst. Grant Simpson went three for four and drove in three runs, Beauchamp had two hits and two RBIs and Derek Beauchamp and David Thompson had two hits each for the Panthers.

WILDCATS DROP TWO: Harrisonville dropped its first two games in the St. Joseph Benton baseball tournament, losing to Savannah 3-2 on Monday and 7-2 to Chillicothe on Tuesday.

Harrisonville was held to four hits by Savannah, which scored the go-ahead run on an error in the top of the seventh inning. Jack Charlton had two hits and Morgan Selemaea connected for an RBI double against Chillicothe.