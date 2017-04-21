Tax season a time to count your blessings

There are lots of hymns that I particularly enjoy singing (off-key, of course) at church. At this time of year, I really think about the refrain in “Count Your Blessings.” We once had a song leader who would change some of the words in the refrain to “count your blessings, name them ton by ton.”

When I think of that, it still makes me smile.

It might seem odd that I would be counting my blessings in the same week that I just completed filing my income tax returns. No one, it seems, looks forward to April 15 of each year, and I am no exception to the rule.

Most of the taxpayers that I hear complaining usually gripe about government waste. Nothing specific, mind you, just government waste in general. What I find interesting about that line of thought is that seldom do I hear of possible ways to save, just that if the government did a better job controlling costs, our tax burden would ultimately be lightened.

While I can’t disagree with the notion that not all government spending is prudent, I know good and well that much of it is necessarily spent. The other interesting tidbit is that those complaining about the government throwing away money are usually among the first to excitedly welcome a government funded project to the community.

Getting all the information together for tax time is somewhat burdensome, going over the returns is never fun and writing that check is always done at the last possible moment. I don’t know about you, maybe it’s just a psychological thing, but I just want to hold onto my money for just as long as I can.

Despite all that, I need to be thankful for the opportunity that I have to pay my share, to do my part, to support my state and the greatest nation on earth. For as much as we enjoy complaining about paying taxes, we need to be thankful that we have the right to complain. In fact, when it comes to complaining about taxes and government, I think that it’s some people’s favorite pastime.

I can openly and freely complain all I want about the size of the checks that I had to send to Washington and Jefferson City this week. That’s my right and I’m thankful for it. In addition to that, I have to stop and consider the blessing that I had the funds available to write those checks.

It was a blessing to have the opportunity to earn money last year and to have to pay taxes, rather than the alternative.

While I can complain about sending off money that I can claim will only be wasted, I must remember that all the while, I feel safe living in this country. During this past year, I have not missed a meal — even though it wouldn’t have hurt me to cut back a little. I haven’t had to go without shelter or clothes or transportation or anything else that might be deemed to be a necessity.

Having Easter fall right in around tax time this year was particularly good for me. It has given me a golden opportunity to consider all that I have to be grateful for. I’ve had a wonderful week spending time with my family and with my church family, and what a blessing it has been.

So, to my fellow taxpayers: count your blessings. If you had to pay more this year because you earned more last year, you are blessed, and you should be thankful. Remember that those folks who are responsible for conducting the business of government are not perfect. Imperfect people are fulfilling imperfect roles in an imperfect system of government.

But we still need to be thankful. Despite all the woes caused by those of us who are imperfect, it’s still the best system of government in the world. Count your blessings!

David Coffelt is a Harrisonville area resident and his email address is dcoffelt@coffeltlandtitle.com.