Cass County Community News

EAST LYNNE

• East Lynne fire crews had one call for the week. Maintenance was done at the station along with the board meeting this month. Those who attended were Max Schmoll, Cyndi Ramage, Roy Sparks, Connie Kudron and Jackie Groblebe.

• Pitts Chapel Cemetery will conduct a clean-up day on May 6. The rain date will be the 13. Please bring trimmers, mowers, clippers and other tools. Hotdogs, chips, cookies and water will be provided for lunch. The meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. with clean-up to follow at 10 a.m.

• May 2-5 will be Teacher Appreciation Week at the East Lynne School.

• Happy birthday to Jessica Cox, Lisa Christiansen, Vannessa Conger, Aaron White, Kim Bevan, Armando Gonzalez, John Stuby, Nathan Rushly, Nicole Reed, Gayle Hayward, Madilynne Kiff, Travis Burkhart, Ashlynne Click, Amber Bearce, Diane Brown, Peyton Richtner, Layla Hyatt, Jordin Dedrick, Fallyn Thurman, Emma Tankesley and Nella Rylyn Chamberlain.

• Happy anniversary to Bill and Linda Smith.

FREEMAN

• The Dolan-West Dolan Fire Protection District ran 29 calls during March: five fire calls; 12 medical calls; three public service calls; five motor vehicle crashes; single mutual aids to Central Cass, Western Cass and West Peculiar, and one call canceled en route. No mutual aid was received during March. The year-to-date total through March is 72 calls.

• Congratulations to former Freeman resident Eric Myler on his appointment as emergency services director for the city of Harrisonville. Myler grew up in Freeman and is a 1987 Midway graduate. He started his emergency service career as a volunteer on the Dolan-West Dolan Fire Department.

• Saturday will be Freeman’s City-Wide Cleanup Day. Trash bins will be available in front of City Hall. No paint, petroleum products or tires will be accepted. Because the city now has curbside recycling with the change in trash companies, the co-mingled bins have been removed from Main Street, but are still available at the Freeman Country Market at Routes C and 2.

• The monthly Freeman Community Club Breakfast will be April 29 from 8 to 10 a.m. at the Freeman Community Center. This will be the final monthly breakfast until September. The Freeman Presbyterian Church will conduct a bake sale at the breakfast to raise funds for the church building project called “God’s House.”

• At the Freeman Baptist Church, the Men’s Bible Study meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the church. Regular services include Sunday School at 10 a.m. each week, followed by Morning Worship at 11 a.m. There is also a Children’s Church at 11 a.m. All-church Bible studies are held at 6 p.m. on Sundays and 7 p.m. on Wednesdays. Youth Group, RAs and GAs meet at 7 p.m. each Wednesday. Everyone is invited to any or all of these activities.

A men’s retreat is scheduled April 28-30, at Lilly’s Landing in Branson.

• “The Story” continues at the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 9:45 each Sunday morning. The Wednesday small group “Standing in the Gap” meets at the church at 10 a.m. A new series will start on April 19. The Friday small group “What the Bible is All About” meets at 7 p.m. at the Gurnett home. TREK, the junior high youth group, meets each Wednesday evening at 6:30 at the church. All junior high young people are invited. All of these groups will be following “The Story” format. The Sunday morning worship service is at 11 a.m. each week. Everyone is invited to these groups. The mission trip to Camp Courageous in Iowa will be June 9-11.

Today’s cyber world can be scary, so the public is invited to Freeman Presbyterian Church on at 10:30 a.m. April 29 for an educational hour about cyber security to help protect community members from cyber attacks and intrusions.

• Midway AWANA meets from 3:30 to 5 p.m. each Sunday at the West Line Christian Church. This is a non-denominational children’s group. All children through fifth grade are welcome.

• On March 25, the Midway’s girls and boys basketball teams came together to raise money for each basketball program. They hosted Midway’s first annual Alumni Game. Sixteen women and 34 men participated in the games. The basketball teams earned around $900 total.

• Plans are being finalized for the Midway Baccalaureate service on May 17 at 7 p.m. All area churches will come together for a worship service to support the graduating seniors.

• NEXT WEEK AT MIDWAY: Sunday, 1:30 p.m. — NHS Highway Cleanup; Monday, 3:45 p.m. — Midway High School Relays; Tuesday, 4 p.m. — Junior high track and field at Archie; Thursday, 3:30 p.m. — High school track and field at Prairie View; Saturday evening — Junior-senior prom.

• The Living Essentials Pantry is available to anyone in need of assistance, and now includes personal care items. For contacts or additional information, call the Cleveland Baptist Church at 816-738-3532, the Freeman Presbyterian Church at 816-899-2367, or the West Line Christian Church at 816-250-5479 or 816-899-2481. The pantry is sponsored by the Tri-Community Church Alliance.

• Check out the Free Libraries in Freeman, Lake Annette, West Line and Cleveland. In Freeman and Cleveland they’re by City Hall, and in West Line and Lake Annette they’re by the community buildings. Leave a book to share and borrow one you want to read. Sponsored by the Cass Midway R-1 Libraries.

• Boy Scout Troop 256 meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m. at the Freeman Community Center.

• The Cass County Library Bookmobile is available in Freeman every Tuesday from 2:30 to 5 p.m.

• To rent the Freeman Community Center, text or phone Candy Bailey at 816-738-4297.

• For information regarding the Freeman RV Park, contact Randy Alvord at 816-509-5095. The RV Park is a owned and operated by the Freeman Community Club.

• For information regarding the Freeman Cemetery Association or to purchase cemetery lots, contact Kenny Duncan at 816-899-5463. The Freeman Cemetery Association is a non-profit association set up for the sole purpose of operating and maintaining the cemetery.

• To reserve the shelter houses at the Jacob Carver Memorial Park in Freeman, contact Freeman City Hall at 816-250-2902.

WEST LINE

• The “Living Essentials Pantry” at the West Line Christian Church n needs donations of food and personal hygiene. Call 816-250-5472 or 816-899-2481 for information

Everyone is invited to any or all services at West Line Christian. Sunday School starts at 9:30 a.m. and worship starts at 10:30 a.m.

Mischaele Bearce, 816-626-3480 or elgcff60@fairpoint.net David Ullery, 816-738-4468 or dullery@mokancomm.net Debbie Francy, bcollie@mokancomm,net or 816-250-2607