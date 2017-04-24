Raymore named among top ‘communities for all ages’

An area nonprofit on Thursday named Raymore as a top Kansas City community for all ages.

The nonprofit, the Mid-America Regional Council, is an organization association of city and county governments, as well as a metropolitan planning organization for the bi-state Kansas City region.

It recognized five cities this week for its Communities for All Ages program.

In a news release Thursday, the Mid-America Regional Council said Raymore was the second city in the region to earn its gold-level award as part of the program (Gladstone has also earned the top spot in the past).

“The city of Raymore is honored to be recognized as a Gold-Level Community for All Ages,” Raymore community development director Jim Cadoret said. “This recognition represents the deep, ongoing commitment by our community volunteers and staff dedicated to welcoming residents of all ages and abilities to our city.”

On Thursday, the nonprofit also recognized Excelsior Springs with a silver-level award and Kearney with the bronze level.

The three cities were formally honored during a meeting of the First Suburbs Coalition in Independence on Friday.

The Communities for All Ages program was created by two groups convened by Mid-America Regional Council, the First Suburbs Coalition and KC Communities for All Ages. The goal of the program is to develop programs and tools to support “first-tier” suburbs, help communities respond to a rapid increase in the older adult population and make communities more welcoming for all age groups.

Other Kansas City communities recognized by the program in the past have included Gladstone, Liberty, Mission, Roeland Park, Blue Springs, Grandview and Raytown. The program’s first awards were presented in May 2015, the nonprofit said.

The nonprofit said the purpose of the program is to encourage communities “to respond positively to changing demographics and adopt policy and program approaches that make the region a great place to live and age well.”

The program’s three sequential levels of achievement were created to reflect increasing degrees of commitment to becoming a community for all ages.

As outlined by the Mid-America Regional Council, the bronze level recognizes heightened awareness of the issues and requires a resolution or commitment by the city’s elected body, along with community presentations and public engagement.

The silver level adds the completion of an assessment process and requires the community to appoint a citizen-based committee to assess related city activities and investments. Gold, the highest level, recognizes communities that formally adopt a plan based on the assessment completed at the silver level.

The nonprofit said communities are encouraged to maintain their recognition status by advancing to higher levels or, once the gold level is achieved, continue to implement new elements of their plans.

More information about the recognition program is available online at www.kccfaa.org.