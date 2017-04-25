Creighton man identified after fatal crash on U.S. 40

Police in Independence on Monday said Ronnie E. Faulkner was identified as the driver who died in a three-vehicle crash at Interstate 470 and U.S. 40 on Saturday.

Faulkner, 38, was from Creighton.

According to police, Faulkner was driving a 1998 Honda Accord that was stopped at a traffic light in one of the eastbound lanes of U.S 40.

Police said the Honda was struck by a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado that had been going south on Interstate 470, lost control and went down an embankment onto U.S. 40. The Chevrolet truck hit a 2017 Nissan Murano in the westbound lanes and then struck the Honda car. The crash happened a few minutes after 1:30 p.m. Saturday.

The crash remained under investigation police said Tuesday.

In connection to the fatal crash, a GoFundMe page was created Sunday called the “Ronnie Faulkner Jr. Funeral Fund.” As of Tuesday, more than $900 had been donated toward covering funeral expenses for Faulkner’s family.