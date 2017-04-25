Pleasant Hill man sentenced after pleading guilty to rape, assault

By Kaitlyn Schwers

April 25, 2017 

Anthony J. Carlton

PROVIDED

A 24-year-old man from Pleasant Hill was sentenced to three years in prison on Monday after he pleaded guilty to rape and domestic assault charges, according to online court records.

The Cass County prosecuting attorney’s office had charged Anthony J. Carlton with second-degree statutory rape of a teenager in 2015 and domestic assault against a separate victim in 2016.

According to charging documents, Carlton had sexual intercourse with a 14-year-old in the summer of 2015. The defendant was 22 at the time. He was indicted for second-degree statutory rape in August 2015.

Six months later, Carlton was charged with another felony, second-degree domestic assault. The charge stemmed from a 2014 incident when Carlton had allegedly tightened his hand around the neck of a 17-year-old girl.

Court records say Carlton pleaded guilty to the rape charge in March and to the assault charge in December.

During a sentencing hearing on Monday, Cass County Judge Stacey Lett ordered Carlton to serve three years in prison in connection to both cases. He was also given credit for time already served as allowed by state law.

Carlton remained in the Cass County jail on Monday.

