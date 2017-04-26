Council considers revoking occupation, liquor licenses of local bar

The city of Raymore voted to revoke the occupation and liquor licenses of a local bar and restaurant, but offered a 72-hour stay of the revocation during Monday night’s council meeting.

The Missouri Department of Revenue recently revoked the sales tax license of the Pit Grill & Bar at 1242 W. Foxwood Drive, stating that it owed taxes. The state agency notified the city of the revocation in early April.

However, the bar’s owner told the council Monday the problem wasn’t with paying sales tax, but with filing a state tax form. The business owner, Jeanette Singleton, came before council during a public hearing on the issue and answered questions from the council and mayor Monday night. She described a tax filing snafu with a payroll company.

“I want to make it clear because it made it sound like I wasn’t paying sales tax... This has nothing to do with a sales tax issue. It had to do with filing a report issue that I thought my paychecks company did, and (I) didn’t find out until later that they didn’t file it,” Singleton said, requesting at least 48 hours to file a required state form to get reinstated. The tax form, MO-941, shows an employer’s return of income taxes withheld.

“I’ve been dealing with this for over a month, and I had no clue that there was a Missouri and a federal (form 941).”

In a letter, the city notified the bar April 5 of the state revoking its sales tax license followed by the suspension of both its occupation and liquor licenses issued by the city. A public hearing was held Monday during the council meeting.

Per city code, a public hearing was conducted regarding the suspension and potential revocation of the bar’s occupation and liquor licenses. The hearing and discussion lasted for about 40 minutes before council members voted to revoke the city-issued licenses, but allow a stay of the revocation by 72 hours, giving the business time to file the needed tax form for the state and obtain a statement from the state Department of Revenue showing no tax owed.

Before voting on the motion to revoke and offer a stay, Alderman Derek Moorhead shared a few concerns. Per state law, the Pit Grill & Bar is required to show a no tax due statement from the state to receive or renew a city occupation license or any state license required for a business that sells goods at retail. The business is also required to have its retail sales tax license.

“I’m concerned that these are fourth-quarter issues and we’re in the second-quarter, so we’re almost four months later on this before all of this comes about, which is of concern. But according to the state, they are very clear,” Moorhead said, citing a section of the law.

“We can do stuff here tonight, but technically, until this no tax due letter shows up, even if we give you a continuance, I hope you have been are aware that you’re in violation of state law every day regardless of what we do.”

The city council voted 6-2, mostly in favor of the revocation, but adding a stay. Aldermen Jay Holman and Kevin Kellogg voted no on the motion.

Holman explained he was not in favor of granting a stay, citing a previous time when the business had its sales tax license revoked by the state. According to documents provided by the city, the Missouri Department of Revenue had notified the city of the revocation at least one other time in June 2016 that the Pit Grill & Bar had its retail sales tax license revoked for delinquent payment of taxes. In a public hearing held in August, the council voted back then to revoke the bar’s occupation license, but granted a five-week stay.

“At some point, we have to apply enforcement of the rules and we have to draw a line in the sand. It was very clear in the last time this applicant was before us that it would not vote for any further extensions, and I will not tonight given 72 hours,” Holman said. “I wish you the best. I like your business, and I wish you to be very successful; however, what is fair to you must be fair to everyone else; therefore I will be voting in opposition of the motion.”

The Pit Grill & Bar has until 11:59 p.m. April 27 before the revocation of its occupation and liquor licenses goes into effect.

In other business, city council also did the following Monday night:

• Unanimously voted to award a contract to J&M Displays for pyrotechnic services for the city’s annual fireworks show this July.

• Held a brief recess and conducted the annual meeting of the Raymore Municipal Assistance Corporation.

• Discussed having a member of its council serve on the Planning & Zoning Commission. Mayor Kristofer Turnbow announced his desire to be a member of the Planning and Zoning Commission this year.

• Selected Alderman Derek Moorhead to serve as mayor pro tempore

• Unanimously approved the first reading of an amended bill making changes to the property maintenance code.

• Unanimously approved a resolution to hold its annual Spirit of America Celebration and fireworks display on July 1.

• Unanimously approved the first reading of a bill amending the budget for its new communications department. The communications budget was separated from the administration budget, according to the city.