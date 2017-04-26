State agencies recognize Harrisonville teen for ‘outstanding citizenship’

Wyatt Maxwell has an impressive resume.

In four pages, the Harrisonville High School senior details his involvement in theater, choir, the debate and forensics team, student council, the freshman mentor program, swim team, National Honor Society and the Bright Futures Advisory Board. In several of these groups, he holds leading roles. Maxwell also works, describing jobs he’s held at an orthodontist office and as a farm hand. At school, he maintains a 3.88 GPA.

So it’s no wonder Maxwell was one of 15 students in the state to be recognized for outstanding citizenship this month.

The Missouri Bar Advisory Committee and the Missouri Department of Elementary and Secondary Education awarded Maxwell with the honor.

The award recognizes students who demonstrate academic achievement, leadership in school activities, community service and commitment to high standards of citizenship. Each high school nominates one student who they think fits the criteria.

Bill Kirkemo, chairman of Bright Futures Advisory Board, has known Maxwell for about five years. Kirkemo is also Maxwell’s pastor at the Harrisonville Church of the Nazarene. He described Maxwell as a talented young man who’s “not afraid to give his opinion” and who shares great insights.

“It’s completely up his alley,” said Kirkemo, adding that Maxwell is a natural leader. “His talents include not just leadership, but he’s musically talented, he’s been in drama, he’s a great leader in our church and Bright Futures, as well. He’s just one of those well-rounded young gentlemen that you know is going to be successful in life.”

Harrisonville High School Principal Jason Eggers also said he felt proud of Maxwell after hearing he won a state award.

“I have enjoyed getting to know Wyatt the last two years and watch him grow into an awesome young man,” Eggers said. “I look forward to seeing and hearing about the many successes I am sure he will have ahead of him in the future.”

Maxwell received the citizenship award and was recognized at a luncheon on April 17 at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. This was the second year in a row that a senior from Harrisonville High School has been honored with the Outstanding Citizenship award. Maxx Cook was a 2016 recipient.

“It was really enjoyable and a fun experience. I met a lot of important people and I got to see the other 14 people who won the award and see the impact they’re making in their communities,” Maxwell said. “This award is not just a testimony to me, but to all of the great people in Harrisonville, and how they have supported me in this. I couldn’t have done it without them.”

On April 19, the day before his 18th birthday, Maxwell spent most of his morning with some of his classmates, putting up poultry netting for an older couple in rural Cass County. The project was part of the high school’s Senior Day of Service, where students spread out in groups around Harrisonville to do some community service for the day.

It’s not the first time Maxwell has served the community — and he says it won’t be the last.

This fall, Maxwell has plans to attend Mid-America Nazarene University in Olathe, where he plans to study theology. He says he’s a fourth-generation Nazarene, and hopes to become a full-time pastor or go into higher education as a professor. He currently lives outside Harrisonville with his dad, Chris, a physician, and his two younger sisters, Lily and Greta. His mother, Rachel, died of cancer in 2015.

“I felt called a couple of years ago to go into the ministry, and I didn’t exactly know what God had planned for me.” Maxwell said. “But the more I’m in the word and praying, ministry has opened up so many different things, like missionary work and community organization, administration.”

Maxwell says taking on leadership roles has helped shape who he is today, and he credits his involvement with the Bright Futures board as a student.

For Maxwell, organization and planning are key. He says he sometimes feels mentally drained trying to stay on top of multiple activities and projects, but it helps fill a void, he says. And, as Maxwell describes it, “leading can be fun.” Sleep, being outdoors and church often helps him ease his mind, he says.

For the 18-year-old, leaving Harrisonville for college will be “bittersweet,” but he says he’ll be back.

“Consistently, Harrisonville and its citizens have shown me respect and love, and that has built me into the person I’ve become,” Maxwell said.