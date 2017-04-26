One killed in motorcycle crash on Missouri 291

A motorcycle driver from Blue Springs was killed in a crash south of Lake Winnebago on Monday night, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.

According to a crash report, Farren E. Boley, 59, was driving a 1994 Harley Davidson motorcycle north on Missouri 291 when the crash happened around 5:25 p.m. Monday.

Authorities said an eastbound 2014 Ford Focus, driven by a 41-year-old man from Chilhowee, crossed into the path of the motorcycle at the south junction of Missouri 291 and Missouri 58. The motorcycle struck the Ford car, the report said, causing the motorcycle driver to be thrown from his vehicle.

Troopers said the motorcycle then hit a westbound 1999 Pontiac Sunfire stopped at the intersection.

The report said the motorcycle driver, Boley, was not wearing a safety device at the time of the crash.

A 24-year-old man from Peculiar driving the Sunfire and the driver of the Focus were not seriously injured in the accident, according to the crash report.

Boley was pronounced dead shortly after arriving at Research Medical Center in Kansas City.

Services for Boley are scheduled Saturday at Meyers Funeral Chapel in Blue Springs.

A spokesman for the Missouri State Highway Patrol said formal charges were pending in connection to the crash. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and Lake Winnebago Police Department assisted at the scene Monday night.