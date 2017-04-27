Cass County briefs

Belton Regional appoints new COO

Belton Regional Medical Center recently announced that it appointed Patrick Avila as its newest chief operating officer.

Avila, who most recently served as vice president of operations at Research Medical Center, assumed responsibilities of overseeing day-to-day operations of the hospital, including administrative responsibility for policy and procedure, support services, planning, human resources, information technology and strategic planning.

Avila, who graduated from the University of Kansas with a master’s degree in physical therapy and earned an MBA at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, spent the first five years of his healthcare career as a clinician. Since that time, he has held various leadership roles. In 2012 Avila joined HCA Midwest Health, serving as associate administrator and ethics and compliance officer at Lee’s Summit Medical Center and then moved to Research Medical Center in 2015.

Last year, Avila was chosen to join the prestigious 50-member HCA Executive Development Program Class of 2017, identified after rigorous interviews for his leadership skills, drive to succeed, a passion for healthcare and the excellence in patient care experience. Some of Avila’s many notable accomplishments during his tenure with HCA Midwest Health include collaborating with ED and Trauma leadership to increase community and EMS awareness of programs and spearheading multimillion dollar expansions.

Crews to close I-49 left lanes both ways starting May 2

The Missouri Department of Transportation will have multiple closures of the left lanes of both northbound and southbound Interstate 49 beginning on May 2 at 10 p.m. until May 4 at 5 a.m.

MoDOT said the closures are for girder work. All work is weather permitting.

The two left lanes of both northbound and southbound Interstate 49 will be closed beginning May 2 at 10 p.m. until May 3 at 5 a.m.

The two left lanes of southbound Interstate 49 will be closed beginning May 3 at 10 p.m. until May 4 at 5 a.m.

Motorists are reminded to slow down and pay attention while driving in work zones.

For more information, visit www.modot.mo.gov/kansascity.

WGU Missouri launches bachelor’s degree program in cybersecurity

WGU Missouri is now offering a bachelor of science in cybersecurity and information assurance degree program to students.

The new program, which includes industry certifications, was created to prepare students to use knowledge and experience in risk management and digital forensics to safeguard infrastructure and secure data through continuity planning and disaster recovery operations.

Offered through WGU Missouri’s College of Information Technology, the program was created in collaboration with industry and academic experts, ensuring that the coursework is relevant for today’s cybersecurity needs.

Students can apply now and begin the program as early as June 1.

Coursework includes IT fundamentals, training in using software analysis techniques, web engineering, cloud management and networking strategies to prevent, detect and mitigate cyberattacks. This program also features certifications in the field of cybersecurity, from CompTIA, ISACA, Certified Internet Webmaster and others.

For more information, visit missouri.wgu.edu/bscsia.