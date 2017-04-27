Cass County community calendar

April 28-30

Second Annual Railroad Days

4 p.m. Friday-4 p.m. Sunday — Downtown Pleasant Hill

This three-day event features live shows, more than 75 booths, food vendors, model trains, reenactments and other free activities. Proceeds benefit the Pleasant Hill Historical Society.

April 28

Blood drive

9:30 a.m.-noon — Carnegie Village, 107 Bernard Drive, Belton

All presenting donors will receive a free Kansas City Royals T-shirt. For more information, contact Rosemary Sylvan at 913-530-0213.

Grand Opening of Sunny Dey Bowtique

11 a.m. — Sunny Dey Bowtique, 406 W. Pine St., Raymore

Hosted by the Raymore and Belton chambers as well as the city of Raymore.

Grand Opening of Icon Pools

4-8 p.m. — Icon Pools, 323 Commercial St., Belton

Icon Pools will open its doors to the public. Refreshments provided.

Texas Hold ‘Em Fundraiser Tournament

5:30 p.m. — Stacks Youth Center, 305 N. Scott Ave., Belton

Early registration ends April 22, and is $30 per person. Registration on the night of the event is $40. Admission is $10 for non-players. For more information, visit stacksyouthproject.com.

April 29

Community Pet Clinic

9 a.m.-noon — Foxwood Springs, 1500 W. Foxwood Drive, Raymore

Pet owners can get discounted vaccinations and microchipping for their dogs and cats. The event is sponsored by Spay & Neuter Kansas City, Foxwood Springs and the Raymore Animal Shelter. All dogs

must be on a leash and cats must be in a carrier.

Boots & Barbeque

5:30 p.m. — Big Iron Town, 29608 E. 179th St., Pleasant Hill

The event will include a barbeque dinner, live music as well as raffles and silent and live auctions. Proceeds will go toward purchasing a trauma patient simulator for Cass Regional Medical Center. Seating is limited. Tickets are $30. Contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380-5888, extension 4810 or mlattin@cassregional.org for more information.

May 1

Blood drive

Noon-4 p.m. — RG Federal Credit Union, 128 W. Markey Rd., Belton

Blood donation event organized by Community Blood Center. For more information, call Lori Lee at 816-783-5963 or email lori@rgfcu.com.

May 2

Free student sports physicals

4-6 p.m. — Garden City Medical Clinic, 101 B Old Highway 7, Garden City

Sports physicals organized by Cass Regional Medical Center. Contact John Hoffman at jhoffman@cassregional.org or call 816-380-5888, extension 4230 for more information.

May 5

First Friday Coffee

7:30-9 a.m. — Belton Educational Foundation, 110 W. Walnut St., Belton

Free networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.

4th annual MAD Dash Day

5:45 p.m. — Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore

The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation will present its 4th annual MAD Dash 5K Walk/Run. Registration opens at 5:45 p.m., and the walk/run begins at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Visit the foundation’s webpage at www.raypec.k12.mo.us for more information.

May 6

Harrisonville City-wide Garage Sales

All day — Harrisonville

23rd Annual 5K Walk/Run for Health

7:30 a.m. — Belton Regional Medical Center, 17065 S. 71 Highway, Belton

Event will will benefit Cass Community Health Foundation’s programs, including the Cass County Dental Clinic, and scholarships for high school seniors interested in health care. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Visit www.casscommunityhealth.org to create a team, register for the 5K run, donate or learn more about the event.

May 13

Running With The Cows

7:30 a.m. — Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School, 22705 Metcalf Road, Bucyrus, Kan.

Running With The Cows includes 5K and half marathon races. Proceeds from the event benefit children in the community at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School and through Catholic Relief Services. Visit cow.run for more information.

May 27

Cruising Main Street

4 p.m.-dusk — Downtown Belton

Open to the public. Cruise Night is held on the fourth Saturday of each month.

June 10

Relay for Life

6-10 p.m. — Memorial Stadium, 500 Polar Lane, Harrisonville

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life celebrates survivors and remembers those who have lost their lives to cancer. Teams may sign-up to participate at www.relayforlife.org/casscomo. For more information, call Luke See at 816-839-0220 or email luke.see@cancer.org.

June 15

17th annual Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m. — Creekmoor, 1112 E. 163rd St., Raymore

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and tournament starts at noon. For more information about sponsorships or questions, call the chamber at 816-380-5271.

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.