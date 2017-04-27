Echoes

By HUBERT NETH

ColumnistApril 27, 2017 

thirteen

to one

our boys

behind

sunday

afternoon

weekend

tourney

champion

game

below

a canopy

of clear

blue sky

enough

suns

heat

to

tint

noses

foreheads

neck backs

if facing

the other

way

on those

bottom

bruising

metal

bleachers

wind

whiffs

stir

diamonds

dust

into

inhaled

breaths

allergy

season

food stand

ice cream

sold out

beginning

of fifth

inning

rally

chances

edging

into

none

some

fans

leave

to go

mow

we

stay

others

plan

to catch

dinner

en route

we

stay

others

exit

plain

exhausted

carried in

snacks

depleted

voices

of

support

husky

eyes

weather

reddened

slight

shoulder

slump

signaling

defeat

we

stay

some

go

complaining

why didnt

we change

pitchers

that umpire

is blind

or simply

resigned

we were

over

matched

drained by

schedule

pressure

or they

head home

future

gazing

optimistic

our record

still good

long

summer

lots of

chances

ahead

we

stay

until

the end

because

after all

they are

our

boys

h.

