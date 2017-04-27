thirteen
to one
our boys
behind
sunday
afternoon
weekend
tourney
champion
game
below
a canopy
of clear
blue sky
enough
suns
heat
to
tint
noses
foreheads
neck backs
if facing
the other
way
on those
bottom
bruising
metal
bleachers
wind
whiffs
stir
diamonds
dust
into
inhaled
breaths
allergy
season
food stand
ice cream
sold out
beginning
of fifth
inning
rally
chances
edging
into
none
some
fans
leave
to go
mow
we
stay
others
plan
to catch
dinner
en route
we
stay
others
exit
plain
exhausted
carried in
snacks
depleted
voices
of
support
husky
eyes
weather
reddened
slight
shoulder
slump
signaling
defeat
we
stay
some
go
complaining
why didnt
we change
pitchers
that umpire
is blind
or simply
resigned
we were
over
matched
drained by
schedule
pressure
or they
head home
future
gazing
optimistic
our record
still good
long
summer
lots of
chances
ahead
we
stay
until
the end
because
after all
they are
our
boys
h.