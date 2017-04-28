Panthers place seventh in conference golf

This season has been a learning experience for Raymore-Peculiar’s boys golf team, and that includes Monday’s Suburban Gold Conference tournament.

Ray-Pec finished seventh out of seven teams, posting a team score of 381 after a windy day at Adams Pointe Golf Club in Blue Springs. Panthers coach Paul Carvan knew his young team would have its hands full, and he hoped they would learn a thing or two going up against a tough field.

“Some of the best competition in the state is in our conference,” Carvan said. “We know we’re up against some of the best players. We go out there and do the best we can and see where your chips fall when you’re done.”

Jack Brown’s 92 was the lowest score turned in by Ray-Pec, with Cory Barton right behind him at 93. Mason Anthuis shot a 97 and Cole Mitchell rounded out the Panthers’ team score with a 99.

“I don’t think it’s a matter of effort,” Carvan said. “Golf is one of those games where you can give it your best effort but it may not be your best result. All you can ask is that they go out and try and keep a positive attitude.”

Lee’s Summit North won the 10th conference title in the program’s history with a 323, edging out runner-up Lee’s Summit West by 2 strokes. Lee’s Summit was third at 331, followed by Blue Springs South (337), Park Hill (350), Blue Springs (367) and Ray-Pec.

Ethan Wegner of Blue Springs South overcame the blustery conditions to take medalist honors with a 1-under par 71, 5 shots ahead of runner-up Jackson Eaton of Lee’s Summit. Logan Dahmer of Lee’s Summit West placed third with a 77.

Ray-Pec will meet compete May 1 in the Class 4 District 6 tournament at Rivercut Golf Course in Springfield.