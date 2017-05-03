Sheriff’s crime report: April 17-23

The Democrat publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Belton

04/17/17 17:17 CROWN PARK, BELTON

On April 17 at approximately 1717 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 7000 block of Crown Park in Belton in reference to a domestic. An investigation revealed a female at this residence assaulted her male roommate.

04/23/17 09:42 164TH TER, BELTON

On April 23, a deputy was dispatched to the 600 block of East 164th Street, Belton for a report of a disturbance. A woman told the deputy that she was pushed by the suspect. The suspect was identified and arrested.

Cleveland

04/23/17 00:54 STATE LINE RD N OF 251ST , CLEVELAND

On April 23, a deputy responded to the area of State Line Road, north of E. 251st Street, Cleveland in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Upon my arrival, the deputy contacted a subject who was arrested in connection with a vehicle pursuit that had occurred in Belton earlier. The subject was transported to the Belton Police Department where he was released to their custody pending charges.

Creighton

04/20/17 20:05 355TH ST, CREIGHTON

On April 20 at approximately 2032 hours, a deputy responded to the 45000 block of E. 355th Street, Creighton, in reference to a disturbance. A woman was assaulted by a male subject who fled the scene. The woman was arrested on active Clinton municipal warrant. The suspect from the assault has been identified.

04/22/17 01:19 202 D ST, CREIGHTON

On April 22 at approximately 0121 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the report of suspicious activity at Sherwood Bank in Creighton. Upon arrival, the deputy located the suspect vehicle and conducted a traffic stop. The driver was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia.

04/23/17 22:16 WINDSOR DR, CREIGHTON

On April 23 at 2217 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the report of a burglary in progress in the 500 block of Windsor Street in Creighton. Upon arrival at 2221 hours, the deputy searched the area and was unable to locate a suspect. The deputy made contact with the homeowner. A neighborhood canvass was conducted. A suspect has not yet been identified.

Freeman

04/18/17 18:42 HARRISON, FREEMAN

On April 17 at 1901 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 100 block of Harrison in Freeman in reference to a property damage. It was reported the window to 1999 Ford F150 was broken out sometime within the last few weeks. The investigation continues.

Garden City

04/22/17 06:51 331ST ST, GARDEN CITY

On April 22, a deputy conducted an investigation of a stolen vehicle that occurred in the 32000 block of E. 331st Street, Garden City. The vehicle was recovered in the ditch across the roadway from the victim’s address. No suspects have been identified in this investigation at this time.

04/22/17 18:33 303 MAIN ST, GARDEN CITY

On April 22 at 1833 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Friendly' s Tavern located at 303 Main Street in Garden City in reference to a disorderly subject. A male suspect was identified and arrested.

Harrisonville

04/17/17 05:13 SB 7/TT, HARRISONVILLE

On April 17 at about 0513 hours, a deputy was dispatched to southbound State Highway 7 near State Route TT in reference to a motorist assist. Upon arrival, the deputy located a 2000 Honda CRV stopped on the shoulder. Upon contacting one of the occupants of the vehicle, Kenneth Brewer, he was arrested on seven Harrisonville warrants.

04/20/17 07:51 7/MODOT, HARRISONVILLE

On April 20 at approximately 0758 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation on Missouri 7 Highway near the 27000 block of Missouri 7 Highway in rural Harrisonville in regards to a report of a disturbance in progress. The deputy contacted a woman who stated she had been assaulted and the suspect had fled from the scene prior to the deputy’s arrival. The suspect was found and taken in to custody after conducting a search of the area. The suspect is being held at the Cass County Jail pending the issuance of a warrant.

04/20/17 14:33 2501 MECHANIC ST, HARRISONVILLE

On April 20 at approximately 1505 hours, a deputy was dispatched to make phone contact with a subject in reference to a possible stealing. A man stated he believed someone had stolen his briefcase from his vehicle in the parking lot of the Cass County Justice Center. Video has been obtained of the suspect who has not been identified at this time.

04/22/17 16:48 S COMMERCIAL/1000 BLK, HARRISONVILLE

On April 22 at 1648 hours, a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 1000 block of South Commercial in Harrisonville on a red 1997 Honda Passport. The male passenger was cited for possession of drug paraphernalia and possessing an open bottle of alcohol in a motor vehicle. The female driver was cited for registration violations.

04/23/17 05:30 275/BROOKHART, HARRISONVILLE

On April 22 at approximately 1943 hours, a deputy responded to a call of a check the welfare/suspicious party at the Sapp Brother’s truck stop at 275th and Brookhart in Harrisonville. Upon arrival, the deputy located a subject in the treeline approximately

100 yards SW of the truckstop. Subsequently, Erin Graves was arrested for five Harrisonville warrants.

04/23/17 12:17 267TH ST, HARRISONVILLE

On April 23, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation in the 23000 block of E. 267th Street, Harrisonville. The deputy made contact with the victim who said her purse had been taken from inside the residence. A possible suspect has been identified.

Peculiar

04/17/17 08:27 13606 217TH TER, PECULIAR

On April 17, a deputy responded to the 13000 block of E. 217th Terrace in reference to an animal call. A dog was killed in a fight with another dog. Both dogs were collected by Harrisonville Animal Control.

04/21/17 01:32 SB HARPER/YY, PECULIAR

On April 21 at approximately 0134 hours, a deputy responded to the area of 227th and Abbott to assist Peculiar PD with locating subjects who fled from a vehicle that was involved in a pursuit. No suspects were located or identified.

04/21/17 06:33 ABBOTT DR, PECULIAR

On 04/21/2017, at approximately 0646 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22000 block of S. Abbott Drive, Peculiar in reference to a suspicious person. The suspect, Robert Speed, was taken into custody on active Kansas City Police Department warrant for property damage- tampering with a vehicle.

Pleasant Hill

04/18/17 05:43 E HWY/179TH, PLEASANT HILL

On April 18 at approximately 0614 hours, a deputy responded to a motorist assist on E Highway at E. 179th Street. The occupants of the vehicle were uncooperative and initially provided false identification. Further investigation lead to the arrest of Caleb Frey on active Pleasant Hill municipal warrants for FTA-ordinance and traffic offenses. The second occupant, Reagan Wright, was arrested on active Raymore warrant for theft/stealing. The deputy said Wright is also a suspect in charges for false impersonation.

04/19/17 16:08 175TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On April 19 at approximately 1635 hours, a deputy conducted an investigation at a residence in the 20000 block of East 175th Street in rural Pleasant Hill in regards to a report of a burglary. The deputy spoke with the reporting party who stated that his residence was broken into. He stated that he believed the suspect was his son’s ex-girlfriend due to the only damage being in his room. A suspect has been identified in this case, however has not been contacted. The Sheriff’s Office is still investigating this incident.

04/19/17 21:20 MERLE RD, PLEASANT HILL

On April 19 at approximately 2138 hours, a deputy responded to Merle Road, Pleasant Hill in reference to a disturbance. The deputy made contact with a person who stated that multiple parties were assaulted. A suspect was later taken into custody.

Raymore

04/17/17 11:53 LYNE/160, RAYMORE

On April 17 at approximately 1153 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of 160th Street at Lyne Avenue in Raymore in reference to an assault. An investigation revealed that a male subject threatened another male subject in this area.

Strasburg

04/22/17 22:14 E HWY AND 58 HWY, STRASBURG

On April 22 at approximately 2214 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Strasburg in reference to an assault. It was reported the victim had a handgun pointed at him in the area of E Highway and MO 58 Highway. A suspect vehicle was identified as a dark green sport utility vehicle with “Get Hitched” on the rear window and cans attached to the rear.