Cass County briefs

Annual Walk/Run for Health this Saturday helps Cass Community Health Foundation

Cass County and surrounding community residents will benefit their fellow citizens’ health Saturday at the 23rd Annual 5K Walk/Run for Health, hosted by Cass Community Health Foundation.

The 5K, presented by Belton Regional Medical Center and Cosentino’s Price Chopper, is set to benefit CCHF’s programs including the Cass County Dental Clinic and scholarships for high school seniors interested in health care. The clinic is the first and only full-time, safety net dental clinic in Cass County with locations in Belton and Harrisonville.

In 2016, 3,150 low-income children aged 0-20 were served at the clinic, and $32,000 was awarded in scholarships to Cass County high school seniors pursuing nursing or other health-related degrees.

Kevin Wood, retired mayor of Harrisonville, will chair the event. Chase Coffman, NFL tight end, Missouri Hall of Famer and Ray-Pec High School graduate is serving as honorary chair.

Following the 5K, participants are invited to enjoy a post-event, morning celebration complete with world-famous, all-you-can-eat Chris Cakes, sponsored by Belton Regional Medical Center. The celebration also includes additional food provided by Cosentino's Price Chopper, music, prizes and a community health fair with fun activities for the entire family.

The 5K is Saturday and will begin and end at Belton Regional Medical Center. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m.

Visit www.casscommunityhealth.org to learn more.

Harrisonville welcomes new city employees

The city of Harrisonville hired a new city clerk in April. Randy Jones, former city clerk of Garden City, started his new role on April 24.

The city also welcomed last week a new accounting specialist, Debbie Phelps.

Another new employee, Jamie Martin, started working at the front counter and in community development on Monday.

In addition, Police Chief John Hofer reported two new officers were sworn in on Monday.

Hospital foundation hosting annual raffle

The Cass Regional Medical Center Foundation will host the annual Celebration Basket raffle event May 8-12 in the Cass Regional Medical Center rotunda, located at 2800 E. Rock Haven Road in Harrisonville.

Raffle tickets will be sold onsite throughout the week for $2 each, or for $5 for three tickets.

The drawings for the winners of each basket will take place at noon May 12. Raffle tickets can be purchased from 6 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Thursday, and from 6 a.m. to noon Friday.

The baskets to be raffled are donations from Cass Regional employees and volunteers, community groups and businesses. All members of the public are invited to participate.

Money raised throughout the week will be used to purchase a trauma patient simulator, called Trauma HAL. The simulated manikin will provide ongoing training and preparedness for caregiving staff at Cass Regional Medical Center.

For more information about the Celebration Basket raffle event, or to learn more about the foundation, contact Melissa Lattin at 816-380- 5888, extension 4810, or email mlattin@cassregional.org.

Alzheimer’s support group meeting May 9

Cass Regional Medical Center is set to host an Alzheimer’s support group meeting at 6:30-8 p.m. May 9, in Conference Room 1, located directly inside the main entrance of the hospital at 2800 E. Rock Haven Road in Harrisonville.

For more information about this free event, email Jeanne Reeder at jeanne.reeder@alz.org or call the Alzheimer’s 24-hour information and support line at 800-272-3900.

Belton Regional re-designated as Level 3 trauma center

Belton Regional Medical Center was recently re-designated with no deficiencies as a Level 3 Trauma Center by the Missouri Department of Health And Senior Services, Bureau of Emergency Medical Services. With this designation, Belton Regional Medical Center says it’s the the only Level 3 Trauma Center serving northern Cass County and southern Jackson County.

The designation means that Belton Regional Medical Center met stringent criteria for providing comprehensive care for trauma patients from admission to rehabilitation. A Level 3 Trauma Center validates that Belton Regional Medical Center has the expertise and resources available to provide the best possible care to trauma patients.

To receive this designation, the Missouri Department of Health And Senior Services performed a comprehensive review of the health system, which included an observation of the Emergency Department, Imaging Services, the nursing units and an evaluation of administrative leadership. Additionally, the survey team looked at the hospital’s commitment to community outreach programs, specifically trauma prevention. The survey team commended Belton Regional Medical Center on its strong relationship with its EMS services and enthusiasm towards growth and improvement of their services.

Belton Regional Medical Center Emergency Services includes board-certified physicians and highly trained nurses who have logged countless hours of medical education and trauma certifications. To meet requirements set by the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, all team members of the emergency department must have certifications, including Advance Trauma Life. Belton Regional Medical Center named Dr. Robert Troiani as the medical director for the trauma program.