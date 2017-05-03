Developer looking to build large storage facility, shop space in Harrisonville

A developer on Monday night presented plans to Harrisonville aldermen to build a two-story climate controlled storage facility and additional shops close to Marketplace shopping center.

Mike Christie, of West Star Development, came before the board to answer questions and show images of what the new storage business would potentially look like. Christie said that aside from the storage business, the developer wants to build additional spaces to lease to other retailers.

“We’re super excited about it. We own the land; we’ve owned the land for quite a while,” Christie said.

City Administrator Happy Welch explained that the project came before the board Monday night as part of an agreement in the Marketplace TIF. According to a city document outlining Marketplace uses, non-sales tax generating businesses are limited to 10,000 square feet. Welch said the Marketplace TIF agreement requires board approval to allow a non-retail use business larger than 10,000 square feet.

The proposed building would be more than 70,000 square feet, Christie told the board. The storage facility, with about 180 units, would be built in a vacant lot south of Price Chopper.

The project prompted several questions from board members and Mayor Brian Hasek.

“Now, the reason this question has to be brought before the board is because there is a TIF on the property,” Hasek said. “Who is responsible for the bond payments right now on that TIF?”

“Sir, I have no idea. I’m not involved in any of the TIF,” Christie replied, adding that the property was purchased out of foreclosure.

After some discussion, board members unanimously agreed Monday night to refer the potential construction project to the community development committee. Board members had the option to approve the construction project, disapprove or send it to committee.

Also on the agenda Monday night, board members heard a summary of the results of a recent IRS audit of the city from the finance director, Marcella McCoy. The city was notified in September 2016 that it would be audited by the IRS. McCoy said corrections have been made since the audit.

McCoy said the agency audited the city’s 2015 941 tax forms, payroll forms submitted quarterly, as well as the city’s 1099 and 1096 forms done on an annual basis for contractual services.

The IRS findings said Harrisonville failed to file and provide five 1099-MISC forms, and as a result, the city said it had to pay $2,600 in penalties. The forms were required for five vendors, which were identified in documents provided by the city as A Stroke of Color, Paul Walls Construction, Polsinelli PC, Wilber Pest Control and Occupational Health Centers of Kansas.

According to the IRS, a person engaged in a trade or business that pays any person $600 or more of rent, salaries, wages or income during a calendar year is required to file a 1099-MISC information return with the IRS and to furnish an information statement to the payee by law.

In addition, McCoy told the board that the city would be required to pay $6,514.76 in backup withholding taxes on three of the payments to vendors. The IRS reported the city was liable because it “failed to obtain the payee taxpayer identification prior to payment.”

“When we contacted those particular contractual services, they had not filed their 2015 tax returns, and so we will follow up with them and once we have their certification that they have filed and claimed that income...then we can appeal the backup withholding assessments that we were required to pay,” McCoy said.

McCoy said she’s hoping the city can get most of the money back within months, though she added at least one of the vendors, A Stroke of Color, is believed to be no longer in business.

“It’s a little expensive learning lesson, but sometimes it takes a little bit of that to make things happen like they’re suppose to,” McCoy said.

A full explanation of items found by the IRS is available on the city’s website within Monday’s agenda packet.

In other business, aldermen also conducted the following business at Monday night’s meeting:

• Heard an annual audit report from Kim Pearson of Dana F. Cole & Company

• Unanimously approved a second reading of an ordinance amending the operating budget for 2017.

• Approved an amended resolution rescinding the permit fee for re-roofing work within the city.

• Approved a resolution authorizing the city administrator to execute a purchase agreement for AmbuPro Software for the Emergency Services Department for $3,851.

• Voted to go into executive session concerning legal matters and audit product.