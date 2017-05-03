Hand (and paws) down, Summit Pet Care ranked one of the best in area

Nearly 30 years ago, Linda Pulse decided she wanted to open her own kennel in Lee’s Summit. At the time, she received some advice from a local veterinarian Bud Hertzog.

“If you’re going to do it, do it right.”

Pulse went all out.

For 28 years, Pulse has ran Summit Pet Care. The facility can board up to 250 pets at a time, including dogs, cats and other small animals. It has indoor and outdoor kennels for dogs, grooming services and a veterinarian on site.

It also offers dog daycare.

A Seattle-based company recently ranked Summit Pet Care in Lee’s Summit as one of the best dog daycares in the Kansas City region. The company, Expertise, said it looked at 100 dog daycares in the region and chose nine to feature on its website for 2017. It ranks a variety of business across major U.S. cities by reputation, credibility, experience, availability and professionalism.

Pulse says Summit Pet Care’s indoor, in-ground heated pool for dogs in daycare helps set it apart from other facilities. Dogs also use the indoor and outdoor areas, plus the play equipment. Summit Pet Care said it recently expanded its yard for dogs to play in by nearly a half acre. Pulse says the daycare tries to offer as many personalized services as possible to help animals feel at home.

Customers are greeted by one of three managers, who offer a tour of facility.

“We show them indoor runs and outdoor runs and we take the dogs out individually to a yard for potty time. They can see other dogs, but they’re not in with them,” Pulse explained.

“We also offer doggy daycare where we do an introduction of one dog at a time and let them become part of the pack. If they become part of the pack, they’re good to go. They can come in and do daycare daily, weekly or whatever fits into their schedule.”

The facility itself, located at N.W. Commerce Drive, has 104 kennels and nine yards for dogs to get outside. A one-day pass for dog daycare starts at $20.

Pulse says there have been a few families who have gone through life cycles of dogs with Summit Pet Care. From the time that they were puppies to seniors, Pulse says she feels connected to customers who have come back time and time again.

Pulse, an “animal fanatic” herself, has two Great Danes.

“I love what I do. I get to see different kinds of animals, different kinds of dogs, different personalities,” Pulse said “The people who come in are, for the most part, absolutely incredible. They almost become like family to us because we learn about what’s going on in their lives.”

Aside from pet daycare and boarding, Pulse says helping out in times of need is deeply satisfying.

In 2005, Pulse says she helped rescue dogs as part of a disaster relief team in New Orleans after Hurricane Katrina hit. A few years later, Pulse said she was a part of another team that helped take care of hundreds of pit bulls near St. Louis as part of a federal dog-fighting case.

Pulse’s work goes beyond caring for animals locally.

“Most people in this business do stuff like that because that’s what their passion is. Their passion is the animals they take care of,” Pulse said. “Typically, if you own a kennel, if you see a dog running on the street, you’re going to pick it up and say ‘Hey, I’m going to take care of you’ and you’re going to try to find their owner. You don’t let things go by — at least I don’t.”

For more information about Summit Pet Care, visit www.summitpetcare.com. To see the full list of dog daycares featured by Expertise this year, visit www.expertise.com.