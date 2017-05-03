Harrisonville man wanted after stabbing reported April 10

The Harrisonville Police Department on Wednesday it was seeking the public’s help looking for a 48-year-old man wanted in an assault case from April.

Police identified the suspect in a Facebook post as Gary W. Patterson, of Harrisonville.

The Cass County prosecuting attorney’s office charged Patterson with one felony count of first-degree assault. A warrant was issued April 20 for Patterson’s arrest, and bail was set at $50,000.

According to a probable cause statement, officers were dispatched to a home in the 600 block of North Independence Street in reference to a stabbing on April 10. When police arrived, a male victim walked out of the residence holding his bloody shirt against his right rib area and told an officer he had been stabbed.

Witnesses at the scene told police that the male and Patterson had gotten into an argument when Patterson allegedly stabbed him with a knife.

Patterson was not on scene when police came to the residence, court records said. Witnesses told officers that the suspect left in a vehicle, possibly a black Dodge pickup truck.

The victim was taken to St. Luke’s Hospital in Kansas City with life-threatening injuries. Court records said he underwent surgery with no complications.

As of Wednesday night, online jail records showed Patterson was not in custody.

Anyone with information on Patterson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Harrisonville Police Department at 816-380-8940 or to call their local law enforcement agency. Police said the suspect should be considered dangerous.