Cass County community calendar

May 5

First Friday Coffee in Belton

7:30-9 a.m. — Belton Educational Foundation, 110 W. Walnut St., Belton

Free networking event organized by the Belton Chamber of Commerce.

First Friday Coffee in Harrisonville

7:30-9 a.m — Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce, 106 S. Independence St., Harrisonville

Hosted by Golden Years and catered by Forged By Fire Kitchen and Tap House. Open to the public.

Grand Opening of Crown Realty

9 a.m. — Crown Realty, 101 E. Wall St., Harrisonville

Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a ribbon-cutting for Crown Realty. The event is open to the public.

Grand Opening of Forged By Fire Kitchen and Tap House

9:30 a.m. — Forged By Fire Kitchen and Tap House, 690 S. Commercial St. Harrisonville

Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce has organized a ribbon-cutting for Forged By Fire. The event is open to the public.

Fourth Annual MAD Dash Day

5:45 p.m. — Recreation Park, 1011 S. Madison St., Raymore

The Raymore-Peculiar Public School Foundation will present its fourth annual MAD Dash 5K Walk/Run. Registration opens at 5:45 p.m., and the walk/run begins at 6:30 p.m. The cost is $15 for adults and $10 for students. Visit the foundation’s webpage at www.raypec.k12.mo.us for more information.

May 6

Harrisonville City-wide Garage Sales

All day — Harrisonville

23rd Annual 5K Walk/Run for Health

7:30 a.m. — Belton Regional Medical Center, 17065 S. 71 Highway, Belton

Event will will benefit Cass Community Health Foundation’s programs, including the Cass County Dental Clinic, and scholarships for high school seniors interested in health care. Check-in begins at 7:30 a.m. and the 5K begins at 8 a.m. Visit www.casscommunityhealth.org to create a team, register for the 5K run, donate or learn more about the event.

Raymore Swap & Shop

8 a.m.-1 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station Park, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore

Buy and sell gently used items at Raymore’s first Swap & Shop.

Harrisonville Town Hall meeting

9 a.m. — HUB at the Harrisonville United Methodist Church, 2600 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

This month’s meeting will include a presentation on the work of the Love the Square group in promoting the historic downtown square in Harrisonville. The meeting dates for the remainder of 2017 are May 6, July 8, Sept. 9 and Nov. 3. Meetings are open to the public and are organized by Judy Bowman and Judy Reece.

May 10

Cass County Reflections Art Show Reception

5-7 p.m. — Harrisonville Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

Event showcases artwork created by artists with disabilities. The reception is open to the public. Art is scheduled to be on display from May 8-15 at the library. The art show is sponsored by Community Employment Services CasCo Area Workshop, Harrisonville Fine Art Association and the Harrisonville branch of the Cass County Public Library.

May 11

Cass County Coalition of Chambers Luncheon

11:45 a.m.-1 p.m. — Pine Dell Horse Farm, 19909 E. 175th St., Pleasant Hill

Catered by Katie’s Cafe. Lunch is $12. RSVP by calling 816-380-5271 or email lynnda@harrisonvillechamber.com.

May 13

Running With The Cows

7:30 a.m. — Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School, 22705 Metcalf Road, Bucyrus, Kan.

Running With The Cows includes 5K and half marathon races. Proceeds from the event benefit children in the community at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School and through Catholic Relief Services. Visit cow.run for more information.

May Family Art Day

9:30-11 a.m. — Park House, 909 S. Madison St., Raymore

An all-ages class for $5 per person. Join artists for these monthly, family-friendly events where you and your kids can create artwork using a variety of mediums. Visit www.raymore.com for more information.

May 27

Cruising Main Street

4 p.m.-dusk — Downtown Belton

Open to the public. Cruise Night is held on the fourth Saturday of each month.

June 10

Second Annual Summer Scene

4-10 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station Park, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore

This event is Raymore’s second annual art festival. Draw on enormous chalk boards, watch demonstrations from local artists, participate in arts and crafts for all ages, indulge in culinary creations from food trucks and enjoy performances by talented local musicians. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.raymore.com.

Relay for Life

6-10 p.m. — Memorial Stadium, 500 Polar Lane, Harrisonville

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life celebrates survivors and remembers those who have lost their lives to cancer. Teams may sign-up to participate at www.relayforlife.org/casscomo. For more information, call Luke See at 816-839-0220 or email luke.see@cancer.org.

June 15

17th annual Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m. — Creekmoor, 1112 E. 163rd St., Raymore

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and tournament starts at noon. For more information about sponsorships or questions, call the chamber at 816-380-5271.

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

Aug. 12

Take Defense Class

10 a.m.-noon — Peculiar Elementary School gymnasium, 201 E. Third St., Peculiar

Join the Peculiar Police Department for a defense class conducted by the Ali Kemp foundation. Reserve a spot at www.takedefense.org. The class is free, but donations are accepted for the foundation. Open to the public.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

The Democrat will accept any submission for appropriate events occurring in Cass County if they are emailed to kschwers@kcstar.com in our event format. Items sent at least two weeks in advance of the event will have a better chance of making the paper.