‘Bed and Barkfest,’ voted a top best pet day cares, offers stress-free experience

For a pet owner, leaving an animal in someone else’s care for a short while can be tough — even more so for pets with special needs.

Local veterinarian Teresa Bradley Bays wanted to help. That’s why she opened her own pet day care and boarding business. For three years, owners have checked their pets into Bays at the Moon Bed and Barkfest, where pets can get their own room with beds, toys and furniture. The facility has 18 rooms of different sizes, including two cat rooms, as well as a central lounge and a fenced backyard with play equipment.

Bradley Bays says dogs, cats and other critters are placed in a low-stress environment and are given personalized care while their owners are away at work or on a trip. Bays at the Moon is open all kinds of pets, though it’s designed to especially benefit pets with anxiety, medical conditions, disabilities and older pets. It’s all about keeping pets comfortable, Bradley Bays says.

“We opened initially because we felt like there was a need for a smaller scale day care for dogs that were more anxious,” Bradley Bays said, giving an example.

“Bella is a young Boxer, who is kind of our mascot now, and she would go to a larger doggie day cares and she didn’t know how to moderate her play. She would be sick every time she went to the larger day care...I thought that if Bella was this way, then there are others as well.”

Now, Bella has learned to take breaks during playtime and is a frequent guest at Bays at the Moon. The veterinarian says Bella often acts as a sort of “babysitter” in small playtime sessions with other dogs in day care.

So far, the business says it’s been pleased with its small, but personal operation. Others have taken note.

A Seattle-based company recently ranked Bays at the Moon as one of the best dog day cares in the Kansas City region. The company, Expertise, said it looked at 100 dog day cares in the region and chose nine in April to feature on its website for 2017. It ranks a variety of business across major U.S. cities by reputation, credibility, experience, availability and professionalism.

Bradley Bays has been practicing veterinary medicine for more than 20 years. Aside from day care and boarding, she also owns Belton Animal Clinic and Exotic Care Center as well as Raymore Animal Clinic. Bays at the Moon also employs a certified dog trainer to help manage the facility.

Pets stay in an indoor, climate-controlled facility most of the time with opportunities to socialize with others or exercise, depending on the pet’s needs. Bays at the Moon also offer therapeutic services, such as pulsed electromagnetic therapy, Alpha-Stim, acupuncture, dog- and cat-appeasing pheromones and essentials oils to help calm pets.

“They get a lot of individualized attention. We have a lot of modalities to help them to be less stressed, and we’ve had a couple of cases where pets have come in that they (clients) never boarded because they were too stressed while they’re boarding. Those clients have been really thankful that they’ve found us because their pets aren’t stressed out when they leave,” Bradley Bays said.

Bradley Bays says she believes it’s individualized care that sets it apart from other pet day cares, and she hopes it will serve more furry guests in the future.

“This is something that I feel proud of as a service to the community,” she said. “We went into that knowing that even if we didn’t make much money, it would be worth doing because there was an obvious need.”

For more information about Bays at the Moon, visit www.baysatthemoon.com. To see the full list of dog day cares featured by Expertise this year, visit www.expertise.com.