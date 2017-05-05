Ray-Pec girls take second in Joe Falcon meet

Raymore-Peculiar’s girls used their dominance in the distance races to take second place in the Joe Falcon Invitational track and field meet April 28 at Belton High School’s Southwick Stadium.

Ray-Pec, which scored 105.5 points to finish behind Columbia Rock Bridge’s 113, placed first in the 3,200-meter relay, with Mikayla Gifford, Laurana Mitchell, Miranda Dick, and Anna Patterson crossing the finish line 9 minutes, 51.24 seconds.

Dick and Kailey Jacobs finished one-two in the 3,200, with Dick winning in 11:15.80 and Jacobs behind her in 12:34.78. Makenzie Stucker placed second and Laurana Mitchell third in 1,600.

Haley Bossert, Kylie Mitchell, Laurana Mitchell and Adriana Wright teamed up to place second in the 1,600 relay, while Wright, Bossert, Jaylynn Tucker, and Garionna Pearl took second in the 400 relay. Wright and Bossert were second and third in the 300 hurdles, Wright placed third in the 110 hurdles and Janae Thurston was second in the javelin.

Ray-Pec’s boys placed fifth with 70.5 points. Tyler Musgrave won the 1,600 in 4:32.27, and Chris McKinzy placed first in the 110 hurdles in 14.85 seconds and third in the triple jump. McKinzy also anchored the Panthers’ 400 and 800 relays to fourth-place finishes.

Musgrave, Chad Fox, Nolan Wild and Jaren Jones took second in the 3,200 relay for Ray-Pec, while Jaren Jones, Jalen Butler, Luke Grimm and Chad Fox placed second in the 1,600 relay.

Donna Borer placed first in two events for Pleasant Hill’s girls, who placed fifth with 66 points. Borer, a senior, won the shot put with a toss of 37 feet, 8 inches, and took the discus with a 119-6 throw. Lauren Redwine finished second behind Borer in the shot put and Chloe Bloom was third in the discus. The Chicks also had Olivia Ferdig place second in the 100 and third in the 200.

Pleasant Hill’s boys brought home two gold medals. Brayden Bonnesen placed first in 800 with a time of 2:00.29, and Luke Woodall won the pole vault with a 14-9 leap.

Host Belton took sixth place in the boys meet with 43 points, led by second-place finishes from Noah Floyd in the 800 and Charles Vestal in the shot put. Avery Hobson was second in the triple jump and Kamryn Estell placed third in the shot put and fifth in the discus for Belton’s girls.

Kaylee Harp placed third in the 400 and 800 for Harrisonville’s girls. Aaron Prindle placed fourth in the boys discus.