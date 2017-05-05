Panthers need a half to figure out Pirates

When it comes to the girls soccer rivalry between Belton and Raymore-Peculiar, you can throw all logic out the window. You can forget that the Panthers are the bigger school, or that the Pirates only have two seniors to Ray-Pec’s five.

The only think you can know for sure is that it will be a close, hard-fought contest.

Thanks to a stubborn, well-disciplined Pirate defense that held the game scoreless in the first half, Ray-Pec had to dig deep before going home Monday night with a 2-1 win at Belton’s Southwick Stadium.

Ray-Pec, 8-9-1, needed some time to figure out how to attack Belton’s defense. The Panthers had to find an answer for Belton midfielder Hailey West, who played a key role in putting the Panthers’ offense out of synch by forcing them out of their intended midfield strategy.

“West was giving us trouble on the outside, which made us shift a midfielder out and made us uneven in the middle,” Ray-Pec coach Mike Williams said. “Once we figured her out, we could leave a midfielder on the inside and that made a difference.”

Ray-Pec figured it out by halftime, and it took less than two minutes into the second half before the Panthers’ Raegan Edwards took a pass slicing through a crack in the Pirate defense from Jasmine Collier and put the ball in to break the scoreless tie.

“They hold the middle really good but we were able to pass it around,” said Edwards. “I didn’t think it was going to come, but it came to me and I was able to tap it in.”

“I thought we move the ball a lot better in the second half,” Williams said. “ (Belton) Coach (Carlos) McField does a great job of keeping his girls in their shape (on the field). We played aggressive and didn’t have a few shots go in, but I think we deserved to win.”

Junior Kennady Orlick added a second score for Ray-Pec with 12 minutes to play that put the game out of reach.

With 6:08 left in the match, Belton’s Josie Cross scored the lone Pirate goal, but there wasn’t enough time for Belton, 9-9, to leverage the momentum.

Belton is a young team, loaded with potential, but for now, McField said, it’s all about learning how to win for the Pirates.

“This is where we thought we would be,” said McField. “We’d like a few more wins, but considering how young we are we are right on target. Give this team a year or two and they will be pretty good.”