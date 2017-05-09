Harrisonville teacher seeing colors for first time after students raise money for Enchroma glasses

A Harrisonville teacher is seeing colors for the first time after students pitched in money to buy him a special pair of glasses. The gift was presented to the teacher, John Magoffin, during a recent school assembly.

Magoffin, a science teacher at Harrisonville High School, is colorblind. The students, members of the school’s art club, raised money to purchase a pair of Enchroma glasses for him — glasses that enable people with colorblindness to see colors.

Melissa Chaney, the art club’s sponsor, said the students raised the money to buy the glasses at the art club's first-ever Cupcakes & Canvas event in early April. The gift came as a surprise to the science teacher.

“You know it’s not about the glasses,” Chaney said. “It’s really about the love that you have here at Harrisonville High School. We want you to see the beauty of this world as we do.”

Video captured at the school assembly can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page.