Harrisonville teacher seeing colors for first time after students raise money for Enchroma glasses

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.comMay 9, 2017 

John Magoffin (right), a Harrisonville teacher who is colorblind, received a special gift from a group of students during a school assembly on May 5. Members of the school’s art club, raised money to purchase a pair of Enchroma glasses for him — glasses that enable people with colorblindness to see colors.

PROVIDED

A Harrisonville teacher is seeing colors for the first time after students pitched in money to buy him a special pair of glasses. The gift was presented to the teacher, John Magoffin, during a recent school assembly.

Magoffin, a science teacher at Harrisonville High School, is colorblind. The students, members of the school’s art club, raised money to purchase a pair of Enchroma glasses for him — glasses that enable people with colorblindness to see colors.

Melissa Chaney, the art club’s sponsor, said the students raised the money to buy the glasses at the art club's first-ever Cupcakes & Canvas event in early April. The gift came as a surprise to the science teacher.

“You know it’s not about the glasses,” Chaney said. “It’s really about the love that you have here at Harrisonville High School. We want you to see the beauty of this world as we do.”

Video captured at the school assembly can be viewed on the district’s Facebook page.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service