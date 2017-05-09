Cass County Briefs: Walk/Run for Health raises $58,000 for youth

Walk/Run for Health raises $58,000 for Cass County youth

Cass Community Health Foundation hosted a record-breaking 5K Walk/Run for Health on May 6. More than 300 community members helped raise a net income of nearly $58,000 for CCHF’s programs, $10,000 more than the previous year’s event.

The 5K, presented by Belton Regional Medical Center and Cosentino’s Price Chopper, benefited the Cass County Dental Clinic and scholarships for high school seniors interested in health care.

Top fundraising teams were Cass County Dental Clinic, Belton Regional Medical Center, Lifegoals Planning Group and Scott Elementary from the Belton School District. Kevin Wood, retired mayor of Harrisonville, chaired the event. Chase Coffman — NFL tight end, Missouri Hall of Famer and Ray-Pec High School graduate — served as honorary chairman.

“Thanks to the addition of the 5K race, our sponsors and the support from the Cass County community, our 23rd Annual 5K Walk/Run for Health was our most successful event to date,” Cynthia Randazzo, CCHF president, said. “We look forward to continuing to work with the generous community members who help support our work.”

Visit http://www.casscommunityhealth.org/ for more information about the 5K.

Harrisonville citywide clean-up set Friday, Saturday

The Spring 2017 City Wide Clean-Up event will be held 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at WCA Disposal, located at 22820 S. Missouri 291.

Residents may bring trash, scrap lumber, discarded metal, unmounted tires, and large and bulky items such as furniture or appliances (which do not use Freon), and drop them off, free of charge. City employees will be on hand to check proof of residency and help unload items. Proof of residency within the city limits is required to participate in this drop off.

Items that cannot be accepted include auto batteries, paint, yard waste, pesticides and other hazardous chemicals, mounted tires, or appliances which use Freon, such as air conditioners and refrigerators.

Stamp Out Hunger this Saturday

The 25th annual National Association of Letter Carriers’ Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive is scheduled Saturday.

This is America’s largest one-day food drive, collecting more than 80 million pounds of non-perishable food in 2016, with the Harrisonville post office collecting 2,900 pounds.

Information cards and plastic bags for non-perishable foods will be delivered by mail through May 12. All food collected stays local.

Jewell choir to sing at St. Mary Magdalene

The William Jewell College Concert Choir will perform at 7 p.m. Tuesday at St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Road, Belton.

The choir will be sharing music they have performed across the United States, England and Scotland.

The program is free with a free-will offering. Donations will be given to the youth ministries of the church.

The Jewell College Concert Choir is conducted by Anthony J. Maglione. His music has been performed at state and national-level conventions, on TV, in video games, and has been recorded on Gothic Records and Centaur Records. Maglione has been commissioned by the American Guild of Organists for a new work to premiere at the AGO National Conference in Kansas City in 2018.

WGU Missouri offering $50,000 in scholarships to teachers

In conjunction with Teacher Appreciation Week, nonprofit WGU Missouri is offering scholarships to current and aspiring teachers seeking a bachelor’s or master’s degree in education. The online university, which enrolls students the first day of every month, is also waiving the $65 application fee for prospective students who apply to a WGU Missouri’s Teachers College degree program by June 30.

New and enrolling students can apply for these scholarships now through June 30 at www.wgu.edu/teacherappreciation. To be eligible, scholarship applicants must be officially admitted to WGU Missouri, complete the scholarship application, and be interviewed by a WGU Missouri scholarship counselor.

Recipients will be selected based on their academic records, financial need, and readiness for online study at WGU Missouri, among other considerations. WGU Missouri will also waive the $65 application fee for all scholarship applicants who apply by the scholarship deadline with the code: GOTEACH.

Two Rules Ministries new nonprofit in Harrisonville

Two Rules Ministries Inc., a faith-based organization that provides 12-step program for men who have been in prison, was recently established as a 501(c)(3).

The program works with Cass County Probation & Parole, Cass County Courts, Pathways Mental Health and Missouri Department of Corrections. It provides transitional housing for men called Joshua’s House.

The nonprofit is located at 2500 Anaconda Road in Harrisonville.

For more information, call 816-925-0932, email joshuahouse@tworulesministries.org or visit www.tworulesministries.org.

Cass Regional welcomes new nurse practitioner

Cass Regional Medical Center recently welcomed Molly Urton to Peculiar Medical Clinic and The Wound Center at Rock Haven Specialty Clinic. She is now seeing patients in both clinics.

Urton received a bachelor’s degree in nursing from the University Missouri – Kansas City and holds a master’s degree in nursing from the University of Central Missouri. Prior to receiving her board certification as a family nurse practitioner, Urton worked in Cass Regional’s Intensive Care Unit as a registered nurse for four years.

Urton will be collaborating with Cassandra Brewster at Peculiar Medical Clinic on Monday afternoons, all day Tuesday, and on Thursday mornings. She will also collaborate with Shaun Holden at The Wound Center at Rock Haven Specialty Clinic on Monday mornings, all day Wednesday and on Friday afternoons.

To make an appointment with Urton for family practice services at Peculiar Medical Clinic, call 816-779-1100. To make an appointment with Urton for wound care at The Wound Center at Rock Haven Specialty Clinic, call 816-887-0309.

Five scholarships presented to Belton students

Officials from the Belton Chamber of Commerce presented five $500 scholarships on May 4 at the Belton School District Awards ceremony held at Memorial Station.

This year’s scholarship recipients were Ashton Bennett, Breanna Matthews, Mallory Smith, Jaylee Steinman and Hayley Wells.

Belton High School Principal Phil Clark announced that $2 million in scholarships were offered this year to a graduating class of nearly 270.

The Chamber’s scholarships are funded solely through the efforts led by member Karen Fletcher.

A new scholarship, the Dodie Maurer Memorial Scholarship, was presented this year and will be given annually to a Belton graduate majoring in journalism or education. Kathy Muder and Patty Ledford, two of Dodie and Joe Maurer’s children, attended as we delivered this first ever scholarship to Jaylee Steinman, who plans to attend Kansas State University and major in secondary education.