Sheriff’s crime report: Male accused of damaging home with a chainsaw

The Democrat-Missourian publishes crime reports from the Cass County Sheriff’s Office as they are received. The goal is to notify residents of crimes or incidents of interest in their area.

Archie

04/26/17 18:52 SB 49 N OF ARCHIE, ARCHIE

On April 26, a deputy assisted Missouri State Highway patrol with a motor vehicle crash Southbound I-49 north of Archie. Upon arrival a passing motorist who stopped to help the driver said that they had saw a gun laying in the field. The deputy was able to locate the gun and turned it over to the Missouri State Highway patrol officer that was working the crash.

Belton

04/26/17 23:51 WB 58/MULLEN, BELTON

On April 26 at approximately 2351 hours, a deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop on MO 58 Highway at Mullen Road but the vehicle failed to yield and a pursuit ensued. The male driver was subsequently arrested in Lenexa, Kansas.

04/28/17 15:06 16401 HOLMES RD, BELTON

On April 28, at approximately 1528 hours, a deputy was dispatched to Interstate 49 south of Harrisonville in reference to a report of suspicious activity. Missouri State Highway Patrol assisted with locating the vehicle. Two male subjects were taken into custody and transported to the Cass County jail.

04/28/17 22:46 D/166TH, BELTON

On April 28 at approximately 2246 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle stop on Highway D near 166th Street. A passenger was arrested on drug charges and released on summons. The driver was released with a warning for an equipment violation.

Freeman

04/29/17 23:26 255/GROH, FREEMAN

On April 29 at approximately 2326 hours, a deputy conducted a vehicle check on a black Jeep that was parked in the roadway with its lights off in the area of 255th and Groh Road. The driver was arrested for DWI-Alcohol and transported to the jail.

Garden City

04/29/17 20:58 GUM ST, GARDEN CITY

On April 29 at approximately 2103 hours, a deputy responded to the 600 block of Gum Street in Garden City in reference to a disturbance in progress, a subject was reported to be cutting up the house with a chainsaw. Upon arrival, the deputy spoke a woman who stated a male subject was cutting up the residence. The residence was declared uninhabitable by the Garden City Fire Department. A suspect was identified and placed in custody in this incident.

Harrisonville

04/27/17 11:31 OUTER RD, HARRISONVILLE

On April 27, a deputy conducted a stealing investigation at Bela Flor Nurseries, 28615 S.E. Outer Road in Harrisonville. Wood pallets were reported stolen from the property sometime overnight. A possible suspect has been identified.

Peculiar

04/26/17 20:30 DEER RUN RD, PECULIAR

On April 26 at approximately 2030 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 22000 block of Deer Run in Peculiar in reference to property damage. It was reported two large dogs attacked the victim's small dog in the driveway. The owner of the two dogs was identified.

04/28/17 06:18 227TH/THORNGROVE, PECULIAR

On April 28 at 0618 hours, a deputy was dispatched to 227th and Thorngrove in reference to a vehicle fire. Upon arrival, the deputy observed a white Mitsubishi Outlander on fire. The owner was located and was in the process of filing a stolen report to the Grandview Police Department.

04/28/17 14:05 PECULIAR DR, PECULIAR

On April 28, a caller reported that a license plate was stolen from his vehicle in the 24000 block of South Peculiar Drive in Peculiar. No suspect has been identified.

04/30/17 01:25 BRADLEY PKWY/HIGHVIEW, PECULIAR

On April 30 at approximately 0127 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the area of Bradley Parkway and Highpoint to assist Peculiar police with a traffic stop. Three subjects were arrested and transported to the Belton jail.

Pleasant Hill

04/24/17 10:15 GRAHAM RD, PLEASANT HILL

On April 24 at approximately 1023 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 15000 block of South Graham Road in Pleasant Hill in reference to a report of property damage. A caller stated someone had broken the front window in his vacant residence. A suspect has not been identified.

04/24/17 11:51 BROADWAY ST, PLEASANT HILL

On April 24 at approximately 1146 hours, a deputy attempted a civil process service at an apartment located in the 1500 block of Broadway Street in Pleasant Hill. A check of the license parked near the address revealed the vehicle to be stolen. The vehicle was secured and transported to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. A suspect has been identified.

04/25/17 10:01 179TH ST, PLEASANT HILL

On April 25 at approximately 1031 hours, a deputy was dispatched to the 29000 block of East 179th Street in Pleasant Hill in reference to a stolen vehicle. A caller stated his vehicle was taken from his property. A suspect has not been identified.

Raymore

04/24/17 21:12 SCHOOL RD, RAYMORE

On April 24, a deputy was dispatched to the 19000 block of S. School Road for a theft. Upon arrival, the deputy made contact with a victim who stated his handgun was stolen from inside his house. A suspect has not been identified.

04/26/17 10:35 LYNE AVE, RAYMORE

On April 26, a deputy investigated a report of a stealing in the 1200 block of North Lyne in Raymore. A caller said his air conditioner was stolen from his residence. No suspect has been identified.

Strasburg

04/28/17 10:20 58/E HIGHWAY, STRASBURG

On April 28 at approximately 1020 hours, a deputy was dispatched to State Route 58 and State Route E in Strasburg in reference to a report of a disturbance in progress. A victim stated an unknown male subject exited a vehicle and struck him. A suspect has not been identified.

West Line

04/30/17 19:25 BEARD ST, WEST LINE

On April 30 at approximately 1949 hours, a deputy responded to the 200 block of Beard Street in West Line in reference to a burglary. The deputy contacted the owner of the residence. An investigation revealed forced entry was made into a residence where multiple firearms and prescription drugs were stolen. No suspects have been located at this time.