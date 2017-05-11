Cass County community calendar

May 12

Harrisonville High School Graduation

7 p.m. — Memorial Stadium, 500 Polar Lane, Harrisonville

This year, 188 students are set to graduate from Harrisonville High School. The ceremony is open to all family members and friends students in the graduating class.

May 13

Running With The Cows

7:30 a.m. — Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School, 22705 Metcalf Road, Bucyrus, Kan.

Running With The Cows includes 5K and half marathon races. Proceeds from the event benefit children in the community at Queen of the Holy Rosary Wea School and through Catholic Relief Services. Visit cow.run for more information.

May Family Art Day

9:30-11 a.m. — Park House, 909 S. Madison St., Raymore

An all-ages class for $5 per person. Join artists for these monthly, family-friendly events where you and your kids can create artwork using a variety of mediums. Visit www.raymore.com for more information.

Live music by Catalyst

9 p.m.-1 a.m. — Forged By Fire Kitchen and Tap House, 690 S. Commercial St., Harrisonville.

The band Catalyst, from Joplin, will perform a variety of music styles, leaning heavily on classic rock and Motown.

May 16

How to Meal Prep: Salads in a Jar

6:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

For this class, bring a glass jar with a lid to make your own sample jar. Registration is required. Sign-up at the front desk in the library.

William Jewell College Concert Choir performance

7 p.m. — St. Mary Magdalene Episcopal Church, 16808 Holmes Rd., Belton

The program is free with a free-will offering. Donations will be given to the youth ministries of the church

Belton High School Graduation

7 p.m. — Silverstein Eye Centers Arena, 19100 E. Valley View Parkway, Independence

Northeast doors are open for family and friends starting at 6 p.m. Commencement begins at 7 p.m.

May 18

Fictitious Dishes

3:30 p.m. — Harrisonville Library, 400 E. Mechanic St., Harrisonville

A teen program offering samples of dishes inspired by some library favorites, such as “The Lion, the Witch, and the Wardrobe” and “Little Women.”

May 19

Raymore-Peculiar High School Graduation

7 p.m. — Community of Christ Auditorium, 1001 W. Walnut St., Independence

May 20

Operation KidSafe Regional Child Safety Day

10 a.m.-4 p.m. — Max Ford of Harrisonville, 2502 Cantrell Rd., Harrisonville

Event offers a free digital fingerprint and photo safety program for children.

May 21

Wheels of Thunder Car Show

Noon-4 p.m. — Downtown square, Harrisonville

Show features race cars, drag cars, street rods, classic cards, rat rods, mud trucks, rock crawler truck and motorcycles. Custom trophies made for each class. A Power Wheel Race for kids is also on the schedule. Beverages and food will be available for purchase. Event is open to the public.

May 25

Business Outreach Class

3:30-5 p.m. — Scott Elementary Computer Lab, 310 S. Scott Ave., Belton

A hands-on class about social media advertising. Free for members and $10 for non-members of the Belton Chamber of Commerce. Class will be presented by Melissa McConnell of the Belton School District.

May 26

Grand Opening of Always Chic Salon & Spa

Noon — Always Chic Salon & Spa, 205 N. Madison St., Raymore

May 27

Cruising Main Street

4 p.m.-dusk — Downtown Belton

Open to the public. Cruise Night is held on the fourth Saturday of each month.

June 6

Raymore Farmers Market

4-7 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station Park, 1021 S. Madison St., Raymore

Operated by the Raymore Parks and Recreation Department and the City of Raymore.

June 10

Second Annual Summer Scene

4-10 p.m. — T.B. Hanna Station Park, 214 S. Washington St., Raymore

This event is Raymore’s second annual art festival. Draw on enormous chalk boards, watch demonstrations from local artists, participate in arts and crafts for all ages, indulge in culinary creations from food trucks and enjoy performances by talented local musicians. Free and open to the public. For more information, visit www.raymore.com.

Relay for Life

6-10 p.m. — Memorial Stadium, 500 Polar Lane, Harrisonville

The American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life celebrates survivors and remembers those who have lost their lives to cancer. Teams may sign-up to participate at www.relayforlife.org/casscomo. For more information, call Luke See at 816-839-0220 or email luke.see@cancer.org.

June 15

17th annual Harrisonville Area Chamber of Commerce Golf Tournament

10:30 a.m. — Creekmoor, 1112 E. 163rd St., Raymore

Registration starts at 10:30 a.m., and tournament starts at noon. For more information about sponsorships or questions, call the chamber at 816-380-5271.

Bats, Balls and Brews Celebrity Softball Game

6 p.m. — Belton High School, 801 W. North Ave., Belton

Kansas City Royals and Chiefs alumni will play against area coaches and city officials. Tickets are $10. Event features Brewbakers after party, celebrity jersey raffle and an autograph session after the game. For sponsorship opportunities, call the Chamber office at 816-331-2420.

Aug. 12

Take Defense Class

10 a.m.-noon — Peculiar Elementary School gymnasium, 201 E. Third St., Peculiar

Join the Peculiar Police Department for a defense class conducted by the Ali Kemp foundation. Reserve a spot at www.takedefense.org. The class is free, but donations are accepted for the foundation. Open to the public.

ONGOING

Make a Cake for Kids — Harrisonville School District is looking for volunteer cake baker/decorators for the 2016-17 school year.

Organizers are also looking for a volunteer program coordinator. Email Julie Hicks if interested: juliehicks31@ hotmail.com.

DAILY

Harrisonville Alcoholics Anonymous

8 p.m. every day at 1064 Independence St. in Harrisonville.

Voice of Truth Alcoholics Anonymous

6 p.m. every day at 611 E. Walnut St. in Raymore.

WEEKLY

Cass County Rescue

Mission, Saturdays

11 a.m. and 5 p.m. — American Legion Building, 303 E. Pearl St. in Harrisonville

816-392-9494 or 816-812-3732.

Compulsive Eaters,

Anonymous HOW,

Tuesdays

6:30 p.m. — First Presbyterian Church, 1625 NW O’Brien Road in Independence

DivorceCare meetings,

Sundays

8:45–10:15 a.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

GriefShare meetings,

Wednesdays

6:30–8 p.m. — South Haven Baptist Church, 16800 Bel-Ray Blvd., Belton

For more information, call 816-322-0409

Raymore-Peculiar

Sunrise Optimist Club

6:30 a.m. — Tuesdays at IHOP, 220 Peculiar Drive, Belton

Children’s Storytime,

Wednesdays

9:30 a.m. and 11 a.m. Once upon a time, classic stories and fresh new titles for the preschool set. Cass County Public Library, 400 E Mechanic St.

