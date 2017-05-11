Construction beginning on U.S. 50 and Missouri 291 interchange

The golden shovels didn’t get dirty at this groundbreaking last week. Not a speck of mud.

The celebration, which marked the start of construction for a new interchange at U.S. 50. and southbound Missouri 291, moved inside the Harris Park Community Center on a rainy day.

Matt Killion, Kansas City area district engineer for the Missouri Department of Transportation, said the extremely wet weather briefly delayed the start of construction on the $16 million bridge, entrance ramps and a roundabout, which he called a “diverge-about” — a combination of a diverging diamond and roundabout.

But work is scheduled to start soon and the department plans to have the work completed by October 2018.

The project will affect Lee’s Summit drivers and will affect commuters from Cass County heading north on Missouri 291 into Lee’s Summit.

Killion said the project is being funded by a combination of city, federal and state money, and is a significant improvement that will reduce congestion, rebuild one of Missouri’s 800 bridges that are in poor condition, and add a pedestrian and bicycle crossing over U.S. 50 to reach south Lee’s Summit.

“This project really does check a lot of boxes for us,” Killion said.

He said the engineering for the project presented a number of challenges, but the city, MoDOT and George Butler Associates found solutions that will run smoothly.

“One of the benefits of this design is much of it can be constructed without affecting mainline traffic.”

A lot of the work will be completed with the highway open, although there will be lane closures.

Dena Mezger, director of Lee’s Summit Public Works, asked residents to be patient with the process and look forward to the completion of the new interchange.

“Even if it’s open, it’s not necessarily going to be easy,” she said.

She thanked Lee’s Summit voters who approved a general bond issue that is contributing $8 million to fund the project. Federal grants are providing $6.8 million and MoDOT is spending $1.22 million and is managing the project.

To see an animation of how traffic will travel through the interchange, go to YouTube and search for Route 50 and southbound Missouri 291.

For more information about the project, visit www.modot.org.