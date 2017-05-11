Cass County restaurant inspections for April

Health inspections for the month of April are provided by the Cass County Health Department.

In-Essential Compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open critical items noted at the end of an inspection.

Not-in-Essential Compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open critical items noted at the end of an inspection.

A critical violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness or food contamination.

A non-critical violation is defined as a violation that is less likely to lead to a food borne illness or food contamination and is generally a cleanliness or facility maintenance issue.

Inspections from April 9 to 15:

Mexico Viejo 1276 Foxwood Drive, Raymore, 64083. April 11 Follow Up Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Previous Critical Violations corrected.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar 1121 E North Ave., Belton, 64012. April 14 Food Handler Audit, Out Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: Two Employees have not obtained proof of basic food safety certification.

Belton Hy-Vee (Restaurant) 1307 E North Ave, Belton, 64012. April 14 Food Handler Audit, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: Previous noted employee has obtained basic food safety certification.

Inspections from April 16-22:

Tara’s Café & Malt Shop LLC 401 Main St., Belton, 64012. April 17 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: Observed employee holding sandwich barehanded while cutting in half. Corrective Action: Employee put on glove while handling other customer’s food. Dish machine 0 ppm residual chlorine. Corrective action: Owner contacted service technician to repair machine for proper sanitization. Non-Critical Violations: 2.

Fazoli’s 620 E Markey Parkway, Belton, 64012. April 19 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Food Handler employed greater than 30 days does not have valid, current food handler’s certification. Corrective Action: Obtain food handler certification for employee. Non-Critical Violations: 2.

El Dorado III 404 Pine St., Raymore, 64083. April 19 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Build-up of debris inside nozzle of soda gun at the bar. Corrective Action: Employee cleaned soda gun. Non-Critical Violations: 3.

McDonald’s 1819 E North St, Belton, 64012. April 20 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 2. Violation: 34 employees do not have proof of valid basic food safety certification. Corrective Action: All noted employees must obtain and provide proof of basic food safety certification. Violation: Small amounts of debris build-up inside dining room soda fountain nozzle pieces. Corrective Action: Employee cleaned soda fountain nozzles. Non-Critical Violations: 2.

Papa John’s Pizza 8320 E 171 St., Belton, 64012. April 20 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation: 11 Employees have not provided proof of basic food safety certification or has expired. Corrective Action: Noted employees must obtain and provide proof of basic food safety certification. Non-Critical Items: 3.

El Puerto 2125 N State Rte 7, Pleasant Hill, 64080. April 20 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation. Hot cheese in warmer no held at 135F or above. Corrective Action: Corrected, cheese discarded and warmer turned up. Non-Critical Violations: 4.

Inspections from April 23-29:

Pilot Travel Center 700 J Highway, Peculiar, 64078. April 25 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation: Coffee drink observed without a lid in food prep area in kitchen. Corrective Action: Corrected, Drink thrown away. Non-Critical Violations: 5.

Jin Long Kitchen 124 Cunningham Parkway, Belton, 64012. April 27 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation: Unlabeled refillable spray bottle with purple liquid. Correction: Corrected, Employee discarded bottle. Non-Critical Violations: 1.

For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.