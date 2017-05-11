Restaurant inspections

Cass County restaurant inspections for April

By Kaitlyn Schwers

kschwers@kcstar.comMay 11, 2017 

Health inspections for the month of April are provided by the Cass County Health Department.

In-Essential Compliance is a pass rating awarded to a food establishment that does not have any open critical items noted at the end of an inspection.

Not-in-Essential Compliance is a fail rating given to a food establishment that has one or more open critical items noted at the end of an inspection.

A critical violation is defined as a violation that will more likely lead to a food borne illness or food contamination.

A non-critical violation is defined as a violation that is less likely to lead to a food borne illness or food contamination and is generally a cleanliness or facility maintenance issue.

Inspections from April 9 to 15:

Mexico Viejo 1276 Foxwood Drive, Raymore, 64083. April 11 Follow Up Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Previous Critical Violations corrected.

Buffalo Wild Wings Grill & Bar 1121 E North Ave., Belton, 64012. April 14 Food Handler Audit, Out Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: Two Employees have not obtained proof of basic food safety certification.

Belton Hy-Vee (Restaurant) 1307 E North Ave, Belton, 64012. April 14 Food Handler Audit, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: Previous noted employee has obtained basic food safety certification.

Inspections from April 16-22:

Tara’s Café & Malt Shop LLC 401 Main St., Belton, 64012. April 17 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: Observed employee holding sandwich barehanded while cutting in half. Corrective Action: Employee put on glove while handling other customer’s food. Dish machine 0 ppm residual chlorine. Corrective action: Owner contacted service technician to repair machine for proper sanitization. Non-Critical Violations: 2.

Fazoli’s 620 E Markey Parkway, Belton, 64012. April 19 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Food Handler employed greater than 30 days does not have valid, current food handler’s certification. Corrective Action: Obtain food handler certification for employee. Non-Critical Violations: 2.

El Dorado III 404 Pine St., Raymore, 64083. April 19 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Build-up of debris inside nozzle of soda gun at the bar. Corrective Action: Employee cleaned soda gun. Non-Critical Violations: 3.

McDonald’s 1819 E North St, Belton, 64012. April 20 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 2. Violation: 34 employees do not have proof of valid basic food safety certification. Corrective Action: All noted employees must obtain and provide proof of basic food safety certification. Violation: Small amounts of debris build-up inside dining room soda fountain nozzle pieces. Corrective Action: Employee cleaned soda fountain nozzles. Non-Critical Violations: 2.

Papa John’s Pizza 8320 E 171 St., Belton, 64012. April 20 Routine Inspection, Out of Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation: 11 Employees have not provided proof of basic food safety certification or has expired. Corrective Action: Noted employees must obtain and provide proof of basic food safety certification. Non-Critical Items: 3.

El Puerto 2125 N State Rte 7, Pleasant Hill, 64080. April 20 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation. Hot cheese in warmer no held at 135F or above. Corrective Action: Corrected, cheese discarded and warmer turned up. Non-Critical Violations: 4.

Inspections from April 23-29:

Pilot Travel Center 700 J Highway, Peculiar, 64078. April 25 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation: Coffee drink observed without a lid in food prep area in kitchen. Corrective Action: Corrected, Drink thrown away. Non-Critical Violations: 5.

Jin Long Kitchen 124 Cunningham Parkway, Belton, 64012. April 27 Routine Inspection, In Essential Compliance. Critical Violations: 1. Violation: Unlabeled refillable spray bottle with purple liquid. Correction: Corrected, Employee discarded bottle. Non-Critical Violations: 1.

For more information about inspections, contact the Cass County Health Department at 816-380-8425.

Join The Conversation

Cass County Democrat Missourian is pleased to provide this opportunity to share information, experiences and observations about what's in the news. Some of the comments may be reprinted elsewhere in the site or in the newspaper. We encourage lively, open debate on the issues of the day, and ask that you refrain from profanity, hate speech, personal comments and remarks that are off point. Thank you for taking the time to offer your thoughts.

Commenting FAQs | Terms of Service