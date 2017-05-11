Ray-Pec school news

Artistry promotes school spirit

Students walking the hallways of Raymore-Peculiar High School have new, permanent artwork to see as they pass between classes, and they have some classmates to thank for that.

As a service project, junior art students in the International Baccalaureate program put their designs on the walls in the form of lettering and a figure of a panther, the school mascot.

Those involved included Sara Cornelius, Amber Heath, Hailey Hensley, Hannah Hornbeck, Katie Carlisle, Abril Fasani,and Shelby Ronnberg.

History, piece by piece

Most of us have never laid eyes on a shilling or a ha’penny, but fourth-graders at Timber Creek Elementary School examined and handled realistic currency and other items used in Colonial America as part of their study about the Revolutionary War.

The Prairie Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution arranged to have a PEP trunk of historical items delivered to the school for a few days. PEP stands for Portable Education Program.

The trunk used at Timber Creek had the theme of money and jobs, and included items used for jobs in 18th century America.

Tell the district what you think

The Raymore-Peculiar School District is seeking feedback from parents, patrons and staff. Responses to the annual survey will help the administrators measure progress on the various focus areas in the district’s strategic plan.

Many goals in the plan require performance measurement, and the district will monitor a range of indicators, including such varied items as ACT scores, employee retention rates and financial data. Continuous improvement is a key component of the plan, according to Ray-Pec Superintendent Kari Monsees.

Parents and residents can answer the questions at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/T6QTF7R. A link to an employee survey has been emailed to employees.

Ray-Pec student takes first tech competition

Matt Argotsinger won the state championship in Computer-Aided Design (CAD) Engineering as the Ray-Pec chapter of the Technology Student Association competed in its first TSA State Championship last month in Rolla, Mo.

Also in the CAD Engineering category, Cam Gillespie placed fourth, Cory Atteberry placed sixth and Sam Fish placed 10th.

In the Technology Bowl, an oral competition, the team of Argotsinger, Allison Graber, and Spencer Lueckenotto placed ninth. The team of Sam Fish, Zach Kerfoot, and Coltin Smith placed 10th, followed by the team of David Bogar and Austin Weedin at 11th.

In the written Technology Bowl, there were 197 entries. Argotsinger placed 12th, Allison Graber placed 13th, Kaden Bauernfeind placed 14th and Chelsea Hall finished 15th.

In the category of Debating Technological Issues, the duo of Atteberry and Bauernfeind placed 10th. Hall and Harrison Jones placed 12th. Jones also placed 15th in Extemporaneous Speech.

All are students at Raymore-Peculiar High School.